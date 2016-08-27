Tigers plug line holes, prepare for Friday's opener

Kevin Pope instructs the defense during a walk through on Tuesday, Aug. 16. This will be Pope's fourth season as head coach of the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger football team is preparing for the season opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Tigers travel to West Central Area/Ashby to take on the Knights.

Kevin Pope embarks on his fourth season as head coach of the program, coming into this season with a 12-17 record. Pope notes that the biggest issue at the start of practice was the linemen situation.

"We have some spots to fill in, mainly up front. We graduated four of our five offensive linemen and our two tight ends from last year, so basically you're looking at five spots on the offensive line that need to be replaced," Pope said. "That's definitely a hole, but we have some guys that are practicing well up front and showing us that we have guys to do it, we just have to see all the pieces fit."

"Denner [Dougherty] is really our only lineman coming back," senior captain Jacob Zosel said.

The O-line graduated Corey Carbert, Steven Koehl, Cole Watzke, and Brady Jergenson in the spring of 2016. Those four played on the defensive front as well, but the Tigers have some returners with varsity experience ready for those spots as Pope notes it's easier to get reps on defense.

"We have some seniors this year that will be able to step into those spots," Pope said. "The nice thing about defense is that it's easier to roll guys in. So like last year we have guys that have played those spots in varsity games. With offensive line, you don't get as many subs, so it's hard to get those reps whereas on defense, we have guys that have seen those reps, so we'll be pretty solid there."

According to Pope, the Tigers have around 20 seniors this season, and they've been playing together since seventh grade, so the potential success and obvious leadership gives way to high expectations for this season.

"This group of seniors that we have, from the time they were in seventh grade to now, they've been a really close group," Pope said. "We're right around 20 seniors, which is a great group for us. A lot of these guys saw a lot of time last year. Two of them Toby [Sayles] and Ryan [Dietz] were captains as juniors, so we'll have real strong leadership from them."

"We've all been playing together for awhile, so our team chemistry is pretty good," senior captain Chase Metzger said. "I think we'll shape up to be a pretty solid team."

The Tigers return quite a few skill positions, including their entire backfield on offense.

Zosel led the team's rushing attack last season, coming four yards shy of 1,000 on 165 attempts, averaging 6.03 yards per carry. He also scored eight touchdowns.

He'll also spend some time at linebacker, one of three returning starters at that position. Toby Sayles and Ryan Dietz will be two of the other linebackers that will also spend time playing offense. Sayles finished last season with 43 solo tackles (21 assists) and four interceptions, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

Sayles is also the expected starter at quarterback and Pope says his intelligence and leadership skills will be important to the team.

Dietz will also do some work at fullback, blocking for Zosel and wingback Chase Metzger.

Metzger accounted for seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns while also providing some important secondary defense for the Tigers.

"As a team, the goal every year is to make sure that we are better at the end of the season than we are in the beginning," Pope said. "Our expectation is to be 1-0 each week."

In 2015, the Tigers opened up against West Central Area/Ashby with a 41-6 victory. However, after learning to mesh into its newly formed cooperative between the two schools, the Knights won four straight and closed out the season 4-5, so Pope expects a different team than the one they faced in 2015.

"I expect a tough game from them. They have some good athletes," Pope said. "I expect our guys to be ready, and I believe we will be, but we won't take anybody lightly that's for sure."

The Tigers travel to Breckenridge for a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 27, and officially open up the 2016 season against West Central Area/Ashby on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in Barrett.