Tiger cross country growing to new heights

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta girls cross country team returns everyone but Becca Holland (center) in 2016. The Tigers won the Section 6A title in 2015, earning a trip to the Class A State Meet at St. Olaf.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country program is growing. This year, the program saw a dozen new seventh graders with over 40 runners on both the girls' and boys' teams combined. Head coach Dale Henrich knows that the growth has been primarily because the athletes want to get in shape for other sports, but with this group, he is starting to see a different trend.

"Some runners use cross country to get into shape for other seasons, which is fine," Henrich said. "The other thing is as we've had some success, kids are deciding that running is something they like doing and want to do. So instead of just showing up and using it to get into shape, they are now being competitors, which as we get more competitive team and individual wise, we'll see it grow even more."

The boys team currently lists 23 individuals on the current Minnesota State High School League roster: five seniors, five juniors, five sophomores, three freshmen, and five seventh graders.

"That's really good to see. You never want to be so top heavy that when the seniors graduate, you lose everything. We're pretty even across the board, which is good," Henrich said. "We usually run a full varsity line up of seven guys, put a few in the junior high race, and load up the JV race. This year we'll be able to fill all three races."

The girls side currently has 18 on the roster with a very different chemical makeup: three seniors, two juniors, three freshmen, two eighth graders, and eight new seventh graders.

"It's normally what you see, especially for distance running," Henrich said. "This is a great stereotype, a lot of girls are good when they're young, but when they get old, they slow down. I hate that because it's absolutely not true. We've had a fair amount of girls in the last few years that as seniors have ran as well, if not better than when they were younger. I try to get that across to them as well that I expect them to do what they did last year, if not better."

The six returning girls with varsity experience are Correy Hickman, Midori Soderberg, Savannah Aanerud, Malory Anderson, Maddie Carrington, and Kaylie Raths. All plus 2016 senior Becca Holland were a part of the cross country team that went to state in 2015.

"One of my favorite sayings over the past few years has been 'Getting to state is easy sometimes, getting back is impossible'," Henrich said. "They feel like if I made it to state once, I have to make it again next year and sometimes that stress they put on themselves is worse. That being said, I think this is a group that would like to see the opportunity to go back to state. Staying healthy will be huge, but staying together and staying focused will probably be a bigger deal... Not getting bogged down by what we did last year, but using it as a stepping stone."

The boys return 2015 all conference runner Tate Nelson along with a handful of others who saw varsity meet experience. The Tiger boys will be led by Nelson and five seniors in Tony Bruns, Christian Thielke, Dylan DeToy, Jake Anderson, and Taylor Carrington.

"One of the things you find in running is anyone can be a leader, really," Henrich said. "Tate Nelson goes out and runs really really well. He's not only a leader as a runner, but how he treats the rest of the guys. They see how hard he works in practice and for the people that were around last year, they remember where he was placing in meets and how much better he got during the season. I believe success breeds success, and we have a couple incoming ninth graders that are doing the same thing right now. They're chasing Tate in practice, which is nice."

The boys were second in the West Central Conference in 2015, and Henrich believes that a good goal for the boys side would be to take that title in 2016.

"I thought we had a good shot at the conference last year," Henrich said. "I think a lot of the guys would like the opportunity to go back and see if we could win the conference this year. That's a pretty good goal for us."

The Tigers open up the season on Monday, Aug. 29 with the Pomme De Terre home invite at 5:30 p.m. Then travel to Appleton for the Lac qui Parle Valley Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1.