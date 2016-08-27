Tigers set high expectations in 2016

In 2015, the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team won the Section 3AA title and earned a trip to the Class AA State Tournament in November. The Tigers hope to repeat in 2016, but do acknowledge that the competition will be stiffer this season. (Morris Sun Tribune file photo)

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers eagerly opened up the 2016 season with two scrimmages, one in Sauk Centre on Friday, Aug. 19 and one in Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to head coach Kristi Fehr, the team is looking very good this early in the season.

"We have a lot of our key players back from last year," said Fehr, who is starting her fourth year at the helm of the program.

In 2015, the Tigers went 17-4 and earned a trip to the Class AA State Tournament, sweeping all of the postseason competition in Section 3AA. MA/C-A also finished 11-2 in the West Central Conference, second to title takers Sauk Centre, who went 12-0.

"Last year we had high expectations coming in," Fehr said. "We had a lot of girls returning, so that helped. We started off the season with a big win over New London-Spicer, which was a huge confidence booster for us. We just improved with each match and as the season went on, we just got more comfortable with each other to the point where each girl knew their role on the team."

The Tigers return libero Riley Decker, setter Karly Fehr, and three of their four top hitters from the 2015 season in Brooke Gillespie, Ashley Solvie, and Jenna Howden.

"I think our biggest adjustment may be the hole left by Lindsey Dierks," Fehr said. "With her consistency in hitting and her passing and defensive game, we're really looking for somebody to fill that spot. We have seen some good potential with some JV players from last year that moved up. We've been really trying to switch things around, and even putting different players at different positions to see what fits best, but like I said, with the core players we have back, we have high expectations. Our goal is to be back where we left last November."

As far as competition goes, looking at the conference, it will probably be tougher this year than it was in 2015, solely because a lot of other West Central Conference teams were so young.

"Going through and looking at the rosters from last year, you know again that Sauk Centre is going to be tough. They have two or three of their key players back, and he just has a good program. Monte will be tough. Melrose... We've seen them in a couple of breakdown tournaments, and they looked like. So as far as conference goes, I think it's going to be a tough match every night."

MA/C-A opens up the 2016 regular season at New London-Spicer on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Then the Tigers host Melrose to open up the home season on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"We're really going to need to come out ready to go," Fehr said of New London-Spicer's senior heavy team. "We need to come out confident and aggressive. We have the passing, we have the setting, we have the hitting, we just need to put it all together. NLS is going to be working with a new setter and a new libero, so I think if we can get them out of system, we'll be able to take control of the game. If we play our style of game and stay aggressive, we should be good."