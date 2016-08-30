Tigers open cross country season at home

Savannah Aanerud separates herself from the pack at the bottom of a huge hill at the Pomme de Terre 5K course on Monday, Aug. 29. In the season opener for the Tigers, Aanerud took 17th and was the first Tiger finisher across the finish line. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Solomon Johnson keeps his eyes ahead during the first lap of the varsity 5K race on Monday, Aug. 29 in Morris. Johnson was the first to cross the finish line for the Tigers as he finished 11th in 18:38. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Correy Hickman stays with the pack after the first trip down the monstrous hill at the Pomme de Terre meet on Monday, Aug. 29 in Morris. Both the boys and girls varsity have to run the hill twice during the 5K race. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger cross country teams opened up the 2016 season on Monday, Aug. 29 at their hosted Pomme de Terre Invite in Morris.

The Tiger boys finished seventh, being led by sophomore Solomon Johnson. He just missed the top 10 by two seconds, finishing in 11th with a time of 18:38.

Noah Stewart (19:30), Tate Nelson (20:15), and Tyler Reimers (20:28) were other top finishers for the Tigers, who had 11 boys running in the varsity race Monday.

For the JV boys, senior Jake Anderson took fourth in 7:10, which was the highest finish for the Tigers boys.

The Tiger girls saw a little more success on junior varsity and junior high races. Mostly considering freshman Maddie Carrington ran, and won, the JV girls race.

At the beginning of 2016 track and field season, Carrington suffered an injury that put her on crutches and in a walking boot through July, so it would make sense to run her at the JV race where she only needed to run the monstrous hill once rather than the two times the varsity runs it.

Carrington won the West Central Conference meet in 2015 with at time of 19:41, then took second in the Section 6A race in 19:19 to help the Tigers earn a state meet berth. In the 2K JV race on Monday, she took first by seven seconds, clocking a 7:53. That pace is just under four minutes per kilometer (3:57) and under a 20 minute 5K, assuming the pace remains steady. For being off her foot for three months, she hasn’t lost much as far as time is considered.

Her younger sister, Meredith Carrington, took third in the seventh grade race, clocking an 8:43. Madelyn Siegel crossed the finish line in eighth with a time of 9:05 to be the second Tiger finisher in the seventh grade race.

The girls varsity took sixth as a team, having just the bare minimum of five runners for the 5K race. The Tigers were led by Savannah Aanerud (22:51), Malory Anderson (23:10), and Midori Soderberg (24:40). All finished in the top half of the 75 runners.

The Tigers travel to Appleton for the Lac qui Parle Valley Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1 for their next meet. Next week, Morris/C-A travels to Holdingford for an invite on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Pomme de Terre Invite

Boys

Team scoring – (1) West Central Area 48 (2) Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd 79 (3) Rocori 91 (4) Redwood Valley 129 (5) Melrose Area 132 (6) Canby/Minneota 166 (7) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 169 (8) New London-Spicer 191 (9) Paynesville 195 (10) Benson / Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 246 (11) Sauk Centre 315

Individual

Top Five – (1) Ryley Nelson, WCA 17:01 (2) Jacob Bright, WCA 17:19 (3) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/D-B 17:23 (4) Carter Menz, RV 17:37 (5) Evan Wigham, Roc 18:03

Morris/C-A Varsity – (11) Solomon Johnson 18:38 (19) Noah Stewart 19:30 (30) Tate Nelson 20:15 (35) Tyler Reimers 20:28 (72) Dylan DeToy 23:14 (74) Christian Thielke 23:20 (79) Brock Anderson 23:59 (83) Micah Aanerud 24:15 (84) Dalton Dierks 24:16 (85) Judah Malek 24:34 (91) Taylor Carrington 26:29

JV – (4) Jake Anderson 7:10 (31) Sam Burks 8:02.8 (50) Colton Wohlers 8:29 (60) Kellen Erdahl 9:03 (61) Noah Thielke 9:06

Seventh Grade – (17) Reid Tolifson 8:55 (30) Kaeden Fischer 9:52 (46) Hunter Pederson 12:52 (47) Sam Jordan 14:09

Girls

Team scoring – Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd 42 (2) Rocori 49 (3) Canby/Minneota 106 (4) Melrose 176 (5) New London-Spicer 187 (6) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 189 (7) Redwood Valley 197 (8) Sauk Centre 199 (9) Paynesville 207 (10) Hendricks 258

Individual

Top Five – (1) Jayda Woods, Roc 20:15 (2) Sadie Thompson, LQPV/D-B 21:00 (3) Lauren Karnitz, RV 21:13 (4) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/D-B 21:32 (5) Carley Kraemer, Roc 21:50

Morris/C-A varsity – (17) Savannah Aanerud 22:51 (25) Malory Anderson 23:10 (34) Midori Soderberg 24:40 (50) Correy Hickman 26:40 (63) Kaylie Raths 28:44

JV – (1) Maddie Carrington 7:53 (21) Abigail Malek 9:39 (23) Auddy Sperr 9:43 (28) Carly Wohlers 10:02

Eighth Grade – (19) Anya Eckerle 10:58

Seventh Grade – (3) Meredith Carrington 8:43 (8) Madelyn Siegel 9:05 (16) Chaylee Eystad 10:02 (19) Alexis Motz 10:17 (20) Bobbi Wohlers 10:23 (25) Isabel Fynboh 10:43 (26) Caryn Marty 10:45 (33) Callie Snell 12:28