Tigers sweep first WCC opponent

Jenna Howden goes up for a kill against Melrose on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Morris. Howden had nine kills in the 3-0 sweep for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta kept its hot start going with a convincing win over Melrose on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tigers swept the Dutchmen with a pair of close sets, sandwiching an abysmal 25-10 second set.

Brooke Gillespie had a good night, grabbing 23 digs and 15 kills-both team highs. Karly Fehr was also impressive, helping her teammates with 34 set assists.

The Tigers will hope to remain undefeated with a trip to Benson on Tuesday, Sept. 6. MA/C-A will host its next match on Thursday, Sept. 8 when A-C-GC comes to town.

Melrose............................ 22 10 22

Morris/C-A (2-0).............................. 25 25 25

Melrose

Statistics not provided

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Ashley Solvie 1, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 34 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillsepie 15, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 9, Ashley Solvie 10, Jenna Larsen 2, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Howden 1, Ashley Solvie 5, Nicole Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 23, Karly Fehr 7, Decker 23, Tolifson 7, Cassidy Fehr 9

Hancock 3, Ortonville 2

Hancock was in a tight one for its second game of the season, needing all five sets to dispatch with Ortonville at home on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Owls won the first, but Ortonville bounced back to grab sets two and three. Hancock came up clutch, though, downing Ortonville 25-21 in set four and 15-7 in the tiebreaker.

Kassandra Algarate led the team with four kills. Ana Chavira had four blocks and Emma Nelson collected 15 digs to aid the defensive victory.

The Owls host Henning for their next contest on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Hancock. Also next week, the Owls travel to West Central Area for a game on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Ortonville............................ 20 25 25 21 7

Hancock.............................. 25 23 16 25 15

Ortonville

Statistics not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Kassandra Algarate 1, Ana Chavira 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 9 ... Hitting (kills): Algarate 4, Sabrina Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Steiner 1, Chavira 4, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Haley Mattson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 15