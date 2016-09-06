Tigers finish middle of pack in Appleton

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country team participated in the Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Appleton. LQPV/D-B won the meet at all levels except the junior high girls where the Tiger girls won.

The Tiger boys varsity took fourth at the seven team invite. They were headlined by a fifth and sixth place finish. Noah Stewart secured his spot in the top five with a time of 18:41.55. Solomon Johnson finished next in a time of 18:49.09.

Tate Nelson (11th, 19:43.19), Tyler Reimers (22nd, 21:06.68), and Dylan DeToy (34th, 23:00.77) were the other three Tiger runners that contributed to the team total.

The Morris/C-A boys took third in the JV race. The Tigers were led by senior Jake Anderson. He finished in ninth with a time of 17:23.98. Dalton Dierks wasn’t far behind, finishing in 17:28.7, which was good for 10th.

The Tiger girls finished second out of four teams. Maddie Carrington had her varsity season debut and was the top Tiger finisher. She finished in fifth place, clocking a 17:21.48 in the 4K race.

Out of 37 runners, all six of the Tiger girls placed in the top 15. Malory Anderson took sixth in 17:22.24, and Savannah Aanerud took ninth in 17:39.37. Kaylie Raths (13th, 19:08.52), Correy Hickman (14th, 19:12.48), and Midori Soderberg (15th, 19:15.54) rounded out all Morris/C-A runners.

Also worth noting, seventh grader Meredith Carrington took first in the JV 4K with a time of 18:15.58. If she clocked that same time in the varsity meet, she would have made the top 10. Of the 15 runners in the JV girls meet, all four Morris/C-A runners finished in the top half.

The first place junior high team was headlined by Madelyn Siegel, who clocked a 11:07.62 in the 2400-meter race.

The Tigers travel to Holdingford on Thursday, Sept. 8, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Monday, Sept. 12, and New London-Spicer on Thursday, Sept. 15.

LQPV/D-B Invite

Boys

Varsity 5K

Team scoring – (1) Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd 38 (2) Montevideo 63 (3) Benson / Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 70 (4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74 (5) MACCRAY / Renville County West 146 (6) Yellow Medicine East 151 (7) BOLD / Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 164

Individual

Top Five – (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/D-B 17:36.46 (2) Kurt TeBeest, Mon 18:08.45 (3) Mike Kvaal, LQPV/D-B 18:14.31 (4) Joshua Tastad, Mon 18:35.60 (5) Noah Stewart, MA/C-A 18:41.55

Morris/C-A – (5) Stewart 18:41.55 (6) Solomon Johnson 18:49.09 (11) Tate Nelson 19:43.19 (22) Tyler Reimers 21:06.68 (34) Dylan DeToy 23:00.77 (36) Christian Thielke 23:14.35 (37) Brock Anderson 23:40.19

JV 4K

Team scoring – (1) LQPV-DB 19 (2) Montevideo 58 (3) Morris/C-A 65 (4) Benson/KMS 90

Morris/C-A – (9) Jake Anderson, 17:23.98 (10) Dalton Dierks 17:28.70 (15) Micah Aanerud 17:54.48 (17) Sam Burks 18:01.94 (19) Judah Malek 18:21.12 (20) Colten Wohlers 18:34.15 (24) Kellen Erdahl 18:50.69 (34) Noah Thielke 20:33.06 (35) Taylor Carrington 21:24.27

JUNIOR HIGH 2.4K

Team scoring – (1) LQPV-DB 30 (2) BOLD/BL-H-S 59 (3) Ortonville 78 (4) Benson/KMS 84 (5) Montevideo 88

Morris/C-A – (28) Reid Tolifson 11:25.78 (43) Kaeden Fischer 12:55.44 (52) Sam Jordan 14:58.24

Girls

Varsity 4K

Team scoring – (1) LQPV/D-B 21 (2) Morris/C-A 45 (3) Ortonville 85 (4) BOLD/BL-H-S 90

Individual

Top Five – (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/D-B 16:10.72 (2) Sadie Thompson, LQPV/D-B 16:42.44 (2) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/D-B 16:57.52 (4) Carissa Vanderwal, Ort 17:02.30 (5) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 17:21.48

Morris/C-A – (5) Carrington 17:21.48 (6) Malory Anderson 17:22.24 (9) Savannah Aanerud 17:39.37 (13) Kaylie Raths 19:08.52 (14) Correy Hickman 19:12.48 (15) Midori Soderberg 19:15.54

JV 4K

Team scoring – (1) LQPV/D-B 15

Morris/C-A – (1) Meredith Carrington 18:15.58 (4) Auddy Sperr 20:41.79 (7) Abigail Malek 21:46.75 (8) Carly Wohlers 21:47.15

JUNIOR HIGH 2.4K

Team scoring – (1) Morris/C-A 15

Morris/C-A – (5) Madelyn Siegel 11:07.62 (14) Caryn Marty 11:46.65 (15) Isabel Fynboh 12:01.56 (16) Chaylee Eystad 12:09.27 (17) Alexis Motz 12:12.74 (22) Bobbi Wohlers 12:50.55 (26) Callie Snell 14:10.07