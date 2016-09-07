Tigers open up 2016 with dominating win

Chandler Vogel reaches West Central Area/Ashby QB Ross Anderson during the second half of the season opener for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, Sept. 2 in Morris.

Parker Dierks looks up field after he grabbed his first interception of the season against West Central Area on Friday, Sept. 2 in Morris.

Jacob Zosel breaks free for a first down against the Knights in Friday night's opener in Morris. Zosel had 22 carries for 170 yards in the win over West Central Area/Ashby on Friday, Sept. 2 in Morris.

Four different Tigers scored touchdowns and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated West Central Area/Ashby on Friday, Sept. 2 in the season opener at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. The Tigers gave up one touchdown in the fourth quarter to win 29-7.

“We played really well, better even than the scoreboard showed,” head coach Kevin Pope said. “Our front, offensive and defensive lines, did an outstanding job getting off the ball, being physical, and executing. The o-line, in particular, was dominant and did an outstanding job improving on some of the things that we needed to do better based on last week's scrimmage. Our backs also did a great running hard and being physical. There were very few mental mistakes, which means that we executed very well.”

Jacob Zosel, Chase Metzger and Ryan Dietz ran for touchdown and quarterback Toby Sayles threw 17 yards to Connor Koebernick for another touchdown all in the first half to jump out to a 29-0 lead.

“We came out in that first quarter ready to go,” Pope said of the Tigers’ 20 points in the first quarter. “Our kids have been itching to get after it for awhile now, and it was nice to see us get out of the gate real hot and really dominate the way we can.”

Zosel had 22 carries for over 150 yards in game one. Metzger, Dietz, and Sayles combined for the rest as the Tigers utilized the ground work in the first game. Sayles completed just three passes for 38 yards and threw two interceptions.

“The turnovers sort of slowed us down,” Pope said. “The four turnovers is something we definitely need to fix… And we will. I have all the confidence in our guys that we’ll fix that. Some of it was extra effort turnovers like Jacob Zosel turned that one over on the goal line because he sniffed that goal line out and wanted to put it in. He was carrying three or four guys there.”

Ryan Dietz led the defense in tackles with five solo and five assisted tackles.

“It was nice to see our defensive guys running and hitting,” Pope said. “We played real physical. We saw that same type of attitude at our scrimmage, and that’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

The Tigers play host to A-C-GC on Friday, Sept. 9 at Big Cat Stadium and travel to Benson on Friday, Sept. 16.

Morris/C-A 29, West Central Area/Ashby 7

Morris/C-A (1-0) 20 9 0 0 — 29

West Central (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7

M — Jacob Zosel 6 run (Dylan Gillespie kick)

M — Chase Metzger 13 run (kick failed)

M — Connor Koebernick 17 pass from Toby Sayles (Gillespie kick)

M — Ryan Dietz 1 run (Gillespie kick)

M — Safety, Tim Travis tackled punter in end zone

W — Parker Clavin 80 pass from Ross Anderson (Mason Nibbe kick)

West Central

First downs: 5... Rushing: 30-29 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-15-110-3 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 8-40

Rushing: Jacob Dreschel 30-29 ... Passing: Ross Anderson 5-15-110-3 ... Receiving: Parker Clavin 5-110 ... Punting: 7-236... Interceptions: 3 ... Fumble recoveries: 2

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 19... Rushing: 49-294 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-6-38-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 4-20

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 22-170, Ryan Dietz 11-48, Connor Koebernick 9-32, Chase Metzger 3-24, Toby Sayles 4-20 ... Passing: Sayles 3-8-40-2 ... Receiving: Koebernick 1-17, Ryan Bowman 1-8, Metzger 1-3 ... Punting: Metzger 3-42, Koebernick 1-13, Camden Arndt 1-9... Interceptions: Parker Dierks 1, Metzger 2 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Ryan Dietz 5-5, Sayles 2-2, Zosel 2-2 ... QB sacks: None