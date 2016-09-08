Tiger tennis goes 0-3 to end August

Hannah Wutzke keep the volley going after a drop shot by Sauk Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Wutzke and doubles partner Lea Asmus defeated their Mainstreeter opponents in straight sets at the No. 2 doubles spot. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team went 0-3 the last week of August. The Tigers were swept by undefeated Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg and then fell to Annandale during the Benson triangular on Thursday, Aug. 25. This week the Tigers were defeated by Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Morris.

Benson/KMS 7, Morris/C-A-/WCA 0

In the first match of the day Thursday, Aug. 25 in Benson, the Tigers were swept 7-0 by the host team Benson/KMS. Though falling in straight sets in all seven matches, the Tigers were close to picking up a set win twice.

At No. 1 singles, Lea Asmus was defeated by Katie Samuelson, but picked up seven games total, falling 6-3, 6-4.

At. No. 1 doubles, Katie Cannon and Annie Brandt took it to Olivia Vergin and Gracie Grussing in the first set and almost pulled out a set victory, but fell 7-5. They went on to lose the second set 6-0.

Singles

(1) Katie Samuelson def. Lea Asmus 6-3 6-4 (2) Kellie Enderson def. Rachel Michaelson 6-0 6-0 (3) Anne Dieter def. Ryanne Long 6-0 6-1 (4) Sophia Curriel def. Myla Pappenfus 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Olivia Vergin and Gracie Grussing def. Katie Cannon and Annie Brandt 7-5 6-0 (2) Grace Ricard and Olivia Hoffman def. Kaityln Asmus and Lilly Swanson 6-3 6-0 (3) Cassandra Fugleberg and Rose McDonald def. Hannah Wutzke and Peyton Hennon 6-2 6-1

Annandale 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

In the second match of the day, the Tigers took on Annandale and fell 5-2. The Tigers saw success at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles after switching the line up around.

At No. 1 singles, Cannon defeated Teagan Hood Beckman 10-2 in a third set tiebreaker. Lea Asmus and Hannah Wutzke defeated Hailey Manninen and Emily Moe 1-6, 6-2, 10-4 at the No. 2 doubles spot for the second point.

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon def. Teagan Hood Beckman (2) Heidi Stang def. Lilly Swanson 6-0, 6-0 (3) Maddie Helget def. Rachel Michaelson 6-0, 6-0 (4) Jennah Groth def. Ryanne Long 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Samantha Borders/Abby Mikel def. Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-2, 6-2 (2) Lea Asmus/Hannah Wutzke def. Hailey Manninen/Emily Moe, 1-6, 6-2, 10-4 (3) Abigail Burkhardt/Josie Burd def. Peyton Hennen/Meyla Pappenfus 6-2, 6-2

Sauk Centre 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Tigers hosted Sauk Centre. Sauk Centre went home with a victory, defeating the Tigers 5-2. The two Tiger points came from the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles positions.

At the No. 1 spot, Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus defeated Erica Middendorf and Hannah Mockros 6-3, 5-7, 7-5

At the No. 2 spot, Lea Asmus and Hannah Wutzke defeated their Sauk Centre opponents without giving up a single game.

The Tigers were at Yellow Medicine East on Thursday, Sept. 1 and hosted Minnewaska on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Now the Tigers travel to Melrose on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a 4:30 p.m. meet.

Singles

(1) Morgan Kranz def. Katie Cannon 6-3, 7-5 (2) Melissa Zimmermann def. Brittany Randt 6-4, 6-1 (3) Maria Jennissen def. Lilly Swanson 6-0, 6-0 (4) Emily Primus def. Ryanne Long 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def. Erica Middendorf/Hannah Mockros 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 (2) Lea Asmus/Hannah Wutzke def. Savanna Marthaler/unknown 6-0, 6-0 (3) Sarah Middendorf/Alexis Tate def. Rachel Michaelson/Morgan Rohloff 6-4, 6-4