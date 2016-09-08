Tigers find second W over YME

A 3-0 finish in doubles keyed Morris/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area's tight win over YME by a score of 4-3.

The best match of the night came at No. 3 doubles, where Morgan Rohloff and Lilly Swanson overcame a 6-1 loss in the opening set, coming back to beat Macie Sik and Ashley Niemyer 6-1, 7-5 over the next two.

No. 1 doubles duo of Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus won 6-2, 6-0 in their match over YME's Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh. At No. 2 doubles, Lea Asmus and Hannah Wutzke defeated Chelsea Hoerneman and Hannah Lecy 6-0, 7-6.

Brittany Randt won at No. 2 singles, defeating Whitney Tennis 6-3, 7-5. She was the lone singles victory for the Tigers.

Chelsey Niemeyer had the most dominant of YME's singles wins, topping Rachel Michaelson 6-0 6-0 at No. 3.

The Tigers hosted Minnewaska on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and now travel to Melrose Thursday, Sept. 8.

Morris/C-A/WCA 4, YME 3

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke, Y, def. Katie Cannon 6-3 6-3 (2) Brittany Randt, M, def. Whitney Tennis 6-3 7-5 (3) Chelsey Niemeyer, Y, def. Rachel Michaelson 6-0 6-0 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Ryanne Long 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus, M, def. Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh 6-2 6-0 (2) Lea Asmus and Hannah Wutzke, M, def. Chelsea Hoerneman and Hannah Lecy 6-0 7-6 (3) Morgan Rohloff and Lilly Swanson, M, def. Macie Sik and Ashley Niemeyer 1-6 6-1 7-5