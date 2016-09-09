State ranked Tigers down A-C-GC

Nicole Solvie puts this ball over the A-C-GC blockers for a kill during the West Central Conference game on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Morris. Solvie had six kills in the 3-0 sweep for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Karly Fehr had 37 assists, Jenna Howden and Ashley Solvie both had double-digit kills and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta opened with its fourth-straight 3-0 win on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Morris.

Howden had 13 kills and Solvie had 10. Solvie added five aces, while Brooke Gillespie and Riley Decker each made 10 digs.

The undefeated Tigers moved up in the Class AA Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association poll from a preseason ranking of seventh to now fifth on the most recent poll that was released on Monday, Sept. 5. Morris/C-A sits behind No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo, No. 2 Belle Plaine, No. 3 Maple Lake, and No. 4 Rocori.

The Tigers travel to Montevideo on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and host Minnewaska for parents night on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Morris/C-A 3, A-C-GC 0

A-C-GC (3-6) 16 17 11

Morris/C-A (4-0) 25 25 25

A-C-GC

Stat not available

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 2, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 1... Set assists: Karly Fehr 37, Jenna Larsen 2... Hitting (kills): Jenna Howden 13, A. Solvie 10, Brooke Gillespie 8, Nicole Solvie 6, Jenna Larson 1... Blocking (aces): A. Solvie 3, Gillespie 2, K. Fehr 1, Howden 1, N.Solvie 1... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 10, Decker 10, K. Fehr 6,Cassidy Fehr 5