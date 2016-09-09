Tigers drop two matches against WCC teams

Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune Morgan Rohloff returns a serve with a backhand during the match against Minnewaska on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Morris. Rohloff and doubles partner Hannah Wutzke dropped the No. 2 doubles point in straight sets to the Lakers.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls fell twice against tough West Central Conference teams, one being ranked as one of the top teams in the state. The Tigers were swept by the state-ranked Minnewaska Lakers 7-0 and fell to Melrose 5-2 this week.

Minnewaska 7

Morris/C-A/WCA 0

The Tigers fell 7-0 to Minnewaska on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Morris. Every spot in the line up was able to get at least one game win minus Brittany Randt at No. 1 singles, who dropped the contest in straight sets to Joelle Thorfinnson.

Katie Cannon had the closest match for the Tigers at the No. 2 singles spot. She fell 6-6 (3-7), 6-4 to Danielle Thorfinnson.

Lea Asmus was able to get seven game wins, falling 6-3, 6-4 to the Lakers' No. 3 singles player Myranda Thoen.

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson def. Brittany Randt 6-0, 6-0 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson def. Katie Cannon 6-6 (3-7), 6-4 (3) Myranda Thoen def. Lea asmus 6-3, 6-4 (4) Raelynn Wildman def. Rachel Michaelson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann def. Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-2, 6-1 (2) Aiden Riley/ Madelyn Reichmann def. Morgan Rohloff/Hannah Wutzke 6-0, 6-1 (3) Hannah Orlowski/Camryn Mithun def. Ryanne Long/Peyton Hennen 6-1, 6-1

Melrose 5

Morris/C-A/WCA 2

The Tigers traveled to Melrose to take on the Dutchmen on Thursday, Sept. 8. Melrose took the victory 5-2 as the Tigers took wins at No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles.

At No. 3 singles, Asmus defeated Allie Toenies 6-1, 6-0 for the first Tiger point.

The second and final Tiger point came from the No. 3 doubles duo of Rachel Michaelson and Lilly Swanson. They defeated Julia Welle and Hanna Wiechmann 7-5, 6-3.

Cannon almost had a win for the Tigers, falling in three sets to Madison Worms at No. 2 singles.

The Tigers host Benson on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and travel to MACCRAY on Thursday, Sept. 15. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake def Brittany Randt 6-3, 6-0 (2) Madison Worms def Katie Cannon 6-6 (8-10), 6-3, 6-3 (3) Lea Asmus def Allie Toenies 6-1, 6-0 (4) McKayla Schleper def Ryanne Long 6-6 (1-7), 6-2

Doubles

(1) Jessica Kerfeld/Kristen Bussman def Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-3, 6-0 (2) Haiden Rausch/Christine Rolfzen def Morgan Rohloff/Hannah Wutzke 6-3, 6-1 (3) Rachel Michaelson/Lilly Swanson def Julia Welle/Hanna Wiechmann 7-5, 6-3