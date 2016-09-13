Tiger girls third, boys fifth at Holdingford

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country teams participated at the Holdingford Invite on Thursday, Sept. 8. The boys race saw eight teams participate with runners from at least 10 schools. The girls race had nine teams participate.

The Tiger boys took fifth as a team with 116 points, including two runners in the top 10.

Solomon Johnson crossed the finish line first for the Tigers. He did so in seventh place in a time of 18:02.47.

Noah Stewart was the second Tiger finisher and ninth overall with a time of 18:08.97. Tate Nelson, Tyler Reimers, and Dylan DeToy were other participants that contributed to the team total.

The Tiger girls took third as a team with 83 points, just six points ahead of fourth placing finishing St. Cloud Cathedral, who had one runner in the top five.

The girls were led by Maddie Carrington and Malory Anderson, who both finished in the top 10 at sixth and ninth, respectively. Carrington finished in 21:07.98, while Anderson wasn't far behind with a time of 21:19.92.

Savannah Aanerud, Midori Soderberg, and Kaylie Raths were other runners for Morris/C-A that contributed to the team total.

The Tigers were at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Monday, Sept. 12 and now travel to New London-Spicer on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Holdingford Invite

Boys

Team scoring – (1) New London-Spicer 61 (2) Albany 63 (3) Holdingford 66 (4) Melrose 74 (5) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 116 (6) Maple Lake 140 (7) St. John’s Prep 182 (8) Sauk Centre 194

Top Five – (1) Jordan Malikowski, Royalton 17:15.89 (2) Jake Andres, Pierz 17:22.39 (3) Luke Ryan, Hol 17:23.54 (4) Nathan Budde, Mel 17:34.64 (5) Tristan Thompson, NLS 17:48.97

Morris/C-A – (7) Solomon Johnson 18:02.47 (9) Noah Stewart 18:08.97 (26) Tate Nelson 19:01.14 (42) Tyler Reimers 20:11.10 (54) Dylan DeToy 21:56.89 (55) Brock Anderson 21:56.97 (57) Christian Thielke 22:13.37

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Albany 61 (2) Maple Lake 71 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 83 (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 89 (5) Sauk Centre 124 (6) New London-Spicer 140 (7) Melrose 155 (8) Pierz 181 (9) Royalton 264

Top Five – (1) Kate O’Brien, SC 20:23.78 (2) Kristine Kalthoff, Albany 20:26.78 (3) Augusta Demarais, ML 20:41.6 (4) Johanna Merten, Hol 20:48.06 (5) Andrea Fromelt, SCC 21:03.67

Morris/C-A – (6) Maddie Carrington 21:07.98 (9) Malory Anderson 21:19.92 (12) Savannah Aanerud 21:36.78 (29) Midori Soderberg 22:50.92 (37) Kaylie Raths 23:26.42 (39) Correy Hickman 23:36.63