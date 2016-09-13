Morris/C-A first and third at LP-GE Invite

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country team was in action at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Invite on Monday, Sept. 12. The Tiger girls took first, and the Tiger boys finished in third as a team.

The boys were led by Solomon Johnson, Noah Stewart, and Tate Nelson, who all finished in the top 15 overall. Johnson clocked an 18:37.5, which was good for third place. Stewart finished in 18:39.3 and finished right behind Johnson in fourth. Nelson crossed the finish line in 19:48.4 and took 12th.

For the girls, the Tigers had five runners in the top 15 and three of those runners placed in the top 10.

Maddie Carrington led with a third place finish in 22:05. Savannah Aanerud was fifth overall with a time of 22:17, and Meredith Carrington took 10th in 23:16.

Kaylie Raths (12th in 23:35) and Midori Soderberg (15th in 23:45) rounded out the scoring for Morris/C-A.

The Tigers travel to New London-Spicer for a meet on Thursday, Sept. 15.

LP-GE Invite

Boys

Team scoring – (1) Paynesville 57 (2) Benson/KMS 58 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 70 (4) Long Prairie-Grey Eagles 92 (5) St. John’s Prep 124 (6) Osakis 141 (7) Sauk Centre 150

Top Five – (1) Jordan Malikowski, Royalton 17:49.5 (2) Josh Bailey, BKMS 18:12.4 (3) Solomon Johnson, MA/C-A 18:37.5 (4) Noah Stewart, MA/C-A 18:39.3 (5) William Alverson, O 18:39.6

Morris/C-A – (3) Johnson 18:37.5 (4) Stewart 18:39.3 (12) Tate Nelson 19:48.4 (25) Tyler Reimers 20:43.6 (37) Jake Anderson 21:59.7 (45) Dalton Dierks 22:17 (46) Christian Thielke 22:20.4

JV – (6) Connor Koser 22:38.6 (7) Sam Burks 23:07 (8) Brock Anderson 23:09 (10) Colton Wohlers 23:27.2 (11) Dylan DeToy 23:34.4 (12) Micah Aanerud 23:49.4 (19) Noah Thielke 25:12.7 (20) Taylor Carrington 26:38.2

Junior High – (19) Reid Tolifson 15:08.1 (32) Kaeden Fischer 17:36.2 (33) Hunter Pederson 18:15.6 (38) Sam Jordan 20:00.5 (40) Noah Erickson 21:06.9

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 45 (2) Sauk Centre 61 (3) Paynesville 67 (4) Osakis 111 (5) St. John’s Prep 118 (6) Benson/KMS 138 (7) Royalton 169

Top Five – (1) Kate O’Brien, SC 21:04 (2) Lauren Savageau, O 21:25 (3) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 22:05 (4) Alexandra Lee, SJP 22:12 (5) Savannah Aanerud, MA/C-A 22:17

Morris/C-A – (3) Carrington 22:05 (5) Aanerud 22:17 (10) Meredith Carrington 23:16 (12) Kaylie Raths 23:35 (15) Midori Soderberg 23:45 (28) Auddy Sperr 26:05 (33) Carly Wohlers 27:26

JV – (5) Abigail Malek 27:57

Junior High – (5) Madelyn Siegel 14:43.3 (15) Isabel Fynboh 16:17 (21) Caryn Marty 16:38 (24) Alexis Motz 16:49.3 (26) Anya Eckerle 17:30.2 (27) Bobbi Wohlers 18:22.9 (31) Callie Snell 20:58.8