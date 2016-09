Morris/C-A sweeps sixth straight opponent

Karly Fehr puts up an assist for Ashley Solvie during this motion against Minnewaska on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Morris. Fehr had a game high 28 assists in the Tiger sweep. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, ran its season-opening win streak to six games with a sweep of Minnewaska on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Morris. The Tigers won the first set 25-17, then distanced themselves more and more each set to victory. MA/C-A took second two 25-13 and set three 25-9.

Brooke Gillespie led the Tigers with 13 kills and Jenna Howden had six. Karly Fehr had 28 set assists.

The Lakers' Abby VerSteeg had nine kills and Ellie Danielson had seven.

The Tigers travel to Sauk Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and host BOLD on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Morris/C-A 3, Minnewaska 0

Minnewaska.................................... 17 13 9

Morris/C-A (6-0)............................ 25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): None ... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 15 ... Hitting (kills): Abby VerSteeg 9, Amundson 1, Ellie Danielson 7, Carley Stewart 1 ... Blocking (aces): Danielson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): VerSteeg 16, Makenzia Zemke 5, Amundson 8, Carly Stewart 8, Bailey Stewart 22

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 2, Ashley Solvie 4, Koral Tolifson 3 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 28 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 13, Jenna Howden 6, Ashley Solvie 5, Jenna Larsen 5, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Brooke Gillespie 1, Howden 2, Larsen 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 5, Fehr 8, Riley Decker 12, Tolifson 6