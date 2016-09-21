Tigers find positive falling to tough teams

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team fell to Benson/KMS 5-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Morris. According to head coach Bennett Lerud, this loss was a big improvement as the Tigers were swept by Benson/KMS less than a month ago.

Katie Cannon defeated Katie Samuelson at No. 1 singles. After losing the first set in a tie breaker, Cannon came back to win 6-6 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2.

Lea Asmus also won in three over Anne Dieter by score of 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.

The Tigers now look ahead to a Marshall where they will take on Marshall and Montevideo Saturday, Sept. 17.

“Monte is in the middle of the pack in our conference and marshall has had a little bit of a down year from what I have seen,” Lerud said.

The Tigers also traveled to MACCRAY on Monday, Sept. 19, a rescheduled game from Thursday, Sept. 15.

“MACCRAY is still looking for its first win on the year. These next three matches will be very telling of where we are at,” Lerud said. “We have played some tough teams the last two weeks and with some more evenly-matched competition, it will be good to see where we are at with these schools.”

The key to picking up these next few games is being able to get two or three points from doubles, said Lerud.

“Annie and Kaitlyn have been a great duo for us this year [at No. 1 doubles], but it has been hard this year for our second and third doubles with frequently changing lineups,” Lerud said. “However, we have settled into a particular lineup these last few matches that will help us not just this year, but also looking ahead to next season.”

Asmus, who started out the year playing doubles, is now a singles player.

“Lea is likely to be our strongest returning in 2017 along with Ryanne Long, who is at fourth singles,” Lerud said.

Lerud also paired up WCA sophomores Lilly Swanson and Hannah Wutzke at No. 2 doubles.

“This will be a solid duo not only this year, but also next year when they return as juniors,” Lerud said.

The Tigers travel to Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 17 and MACCRAY on Monday, Sept. 19 before hosting Lac qui Parle Valley for senior night on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Benson 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon def Katie Samuelson 6-6 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2 (2) Kellie Enderson def Brittany Randt 3-6, 4-6 (3) Lea Asmus def Anne Dieter 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 (4) Sophia Carriel def Ryanne Long 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

(1) Gracie Grussing/Oilvia Virgin def Kaitlyn Asmus/Annie Brandt 3-6, 2-6 (2) Olivia Hoffman/Grace Ricard def Lilly Swanson/Hannah Wutzke 1-6, 2-6 (3) Rose McDonald/Cassie Fugleberg def Rachel Michaelson/Morgan Rohloff 0-6, 0-6