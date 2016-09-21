Tiger tennis adds two wins

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girl’s tennis team went 1-1 at the Marshall triangular on Saturday, Sept. 17 and added a sweep over MACCRAY for its fourth win of the season on Monday, Sept. 19.

Montevideo 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

In the first match of the Marshall triangular on Saturday, the Tigers took on the Montevideo Thunder Hawks and fell 5-2.

Katie Cannon won at No. 1 singles, defeating Kendra Wanke 7-5, 6-3. Lea Asmus also took a team point at the No. 3 singles spot. She defeated Susannah Wamstad 6-0, 6-1.

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon, MCA, def. Kendra Wanke 7-5, 6-3 (2) Kori Douglas, Mon, def. Brittany Randt 6-2 6-2 (3) Lea Asmus, MCA, def. Susannah Wamstad 6-0 6-1 (4) Morgan Ramos, Mon, def. Ryanne Long 6-1 6-2

Doubles

(1) VanRavenswaay/Rachel West, Mon, def. Kaitlyn Asmus/Annie Brandt 6-0 6-0 (2) Erica Loose/Andrea Loose, Mon, def. Lilly Swanson/Hannah Watzke 6-1 6-4 (3) Taylor Knutson/Alissa Eickhoff, Mon, def. Morgan Rohloff/Rachel Michaelson 7-5 6-1

Morris/C-A/WCA 6, Marshall 1

In the second match of the day on Saturday, the Tigers defeated the host Marshall 6-1 for their third win of the season. They did so by sweeping the singles matches along with taking 2-of-3 on the doubles side.

Cannon, Brittany Randt, and Asmus won in straight sets. Ryanne Long defeated her opponent in an 11-9 tiebreaker.

Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus defeated Chisom Nwakama and Kelsey Boerboom 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Lilly Swanson and Hannah Wutzke defeated Kaylee Hoflock and Jordyn lanoye-Guerero 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 doubles spot.

The doubles exhibition team of Peyton Hennen and Maddie Cabana also went 3-0 at the triangular.

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon def. Crista Schultze 7-5, 6-4 (2) Brittany Randt def. Rebekah Bergjord 6-0, 6-0 (3) Lea Asmus def. Tori St. Aubin 6-0, 6-3 (4) Ryanne Long def. MacKenzie Schultz 6-4, 3-6, (11-9)

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def. Chisom Nwakama/Kelsey Boerboom 6-4, 6-0 (2) Lilly Swanson/Hannah Wutzke def. Kaylee Hoflock/ Jordyn lanoye-Guerero 6-2, 6-4 (3) Ana Schwarz/Rachel Vankeolen def. Morgan Rohloff/Rachel Michaelson 6-4, 6-0

Morris 7, MACCRAY 0

The Tigers carried the momentum into Monday, Sept. 19 where they defeated MACCRAY on the road in a rescheduled match from Thursday, Sept. 15.

“MACCRAY has a really young team, one senior and two juniors and the rest were younger, so they’re definitely in the building stage,” Lerud said. “It was nice to get a sweep. As far as I know [this program] hasn’t swept an opponent in over five years. It was a good confidence booster for us and a great team win.”

MACCRAY put its strongest two players at the No. 1 doubles spot and according to the scores, it showed. Brandt and K. Asmus gave up nine games before taking a 6-4, 7-5 win.

Another close match came at No. 4 singles as Rachel Michaelson defeated Jade Bedel 6-6 (7-1), 6-4.

Cabana also won in exhibition singles.

The Tigers hosted LQPV Tuesday, Sept. 20 and travel to Montevideo on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for their next match.

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon def Missy Marcus 6-0, 6-2 (2) Brittany Randt def Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-0, 6-0 (3) Lea Asmus def Allison Shubert 6-0, 6-0 (4) Rachel Michaelson def Jade Bedel 6-6 (7-1), 6-4

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def Heather Marcus/Jessica Wellnitz 6-4, 7-5 (2) Lilly Swanson/Hannah Wutzke def Haley Rhode/Grace Haugen 6-1, 6-3 (3) Morgan Rohloff/Ryanne Long def Kaytlyn Handt/Mckayla Hopp 6-2, 6-1