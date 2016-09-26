Tiger girls ninth at Milaca Mega Meet

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers participated in the biggest event of the cross country regular season on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Milaca Mega Meet. The Tiger boys finished in the middle of the pack of a 40-team Class A race while the girls finished in the top 10 out of 34 teams.

Four of the six varsity girls finished in the top 100 in the race, a feat considering there were over 250 runners in the Class A girls 5K.

Maddie Carrington had the highest Tiger finish at 26th with a time of 21:04.56. Savannah Aanerud (45th, 21:36.68), Malory Anderson (69th, 22:17.47), and Meredith Carrington (73rd, 22:23.59) rounded out runners in the top 100 for Morris/C-A. Midori Soderberg and Correy Hickman also participated for the varsity girls.

The varsity boys saw nearly 300 runners in its 5K race and three Tigers earned spots in the top 100.

The Tigers were led by Solomon Johnson, who finished in 29th place with a time of 17:55.61. Noah Stewart (91st, 18:52.7) and Tate Nelson (99th, 18:59.11) were the other Tigers participants in the top 100.

The Tigers are at Ortonville Monday, Sept. 26.

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Trinity School 140 (2) Menahga 175 (3) West Central Area 179 (4) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 180 (5) Providence 189… (9) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 281

Morris/C-A – (26) Maddie Carrington 21:04.56 (45) Savannah Aanerud 21:36.68 (69) Malory Anderson 22:17.47 (73) Meredith Carrington 22:23.59 (107) Midori Soderberg 23:12.09 (172) Correy Hickman 25:12.09

JV – Auddy Sperr 25:44.22, Carly Wohlers 27:22.79

Boys

Team scoring – (1) West Central Area 139 (2) Mankato Loyola 168 (3) Mounds Park Academy 173 (4) Trinity School 178 (5) Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 199… (20) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 592

Morris/C-A – (29) Solomon Johnson 17:55.61 (91) Noah Stewart 18:52.7 (99) Tate Nelson 18:59.11 (176) Tyler Reimers 20:05.11 (242) Christian Thielke 21:43.60 (259) Dylan DeToy 22:16.11 (261) Brock Anderson 22:22.60

JV – Jake Anderson 21:05.36, Dalton Dierks 21:16.47, Judah Malek 22:57.25, Taylor Carrington 26:44.72

10th – Connor Koser 21:06.54, Micah Aanerud 22:47.97, Noah Thielke 24:38.1, Kellen Erdahl 24:38.72

9th – Sam Burks 22:20.11, Colton Wohlers 23:09.34