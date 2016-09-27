Tigers first at Ortonville

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta boys and girls cross country teams took first at the Ortonville Invite on Monday, Sept. 26. The Tiger girls topped Yellow Medicine East by 36 points. YME also finished second on the boys side by over 50 points.

The Tigers had three runners place in the top five in both races to pace them to victory.

The girls were led by Maddie Carrington (1st, 19:24), Savannah Aanerud (3rd, 20:15), and Malory Anderson (4th, 20:23). Solomon Johnson (1st, 16:47), Noah Stewart (2nd, 17:02), and Tate Nelson (4th, 17:30) paced the Tiger boys.

The Tiger girls also won the junior high, seventh thru ninth grade, 3K race. They were led by a first place finish from Isabel Fynboh (8:49) and a second place finish by Caryn Marty (9:07).

The Tiger boys had an astounding 18 participants in the varsity 5K, and 11 of them finished in the top 25. Of the eight Tiger girls running varsity, six of them finished in the top 10.

The Tigers run Sauk Centre next Tuesday, Oct. 4 before traveling to Benson on Monday, Oct. 10.

Ortonville

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 20 (2) Yellow Medicine East 56 (3) Ortonville 62 (4) Hendricks 72

Individual

Top Five – (1) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 19:24 (2) Carissa Vanderwal, Ort 19:36 (3) Savannah Aanerud, MA/C-A 20:15 (4) Malory Anderson, MA/C-A 20:23 (5) Emma Schmidt, W/H-N 20:41

Morris/C-A – (1) Carrington 19:24 (3) Aanerud 20:15 (4) Anderson 20:23 (6) Meredith Carrington 20:42 (8) Kaylie Raths 20:49 (10) Madelyn Siegel 21:23 (14) Auddy Sperr 23:26 (27) Carly Wohlers 24:26

JV 3K – (1) Isabel Fynboh 8:49 (2) Caryn Marty 9:07 (4) Alexis Motz 9:22 (5) Chaylee Eystad 9:23 (9) Anya Eckerle 10:11 (10) Callie Snell 10:14 (11) Bobbi Wohlers 10:15

Boys

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 23 (2) Yellow Medicine East 75 (3) Lakeview 82 (4) MACCRAY/RCW 85 (5) Ortonville 90 (6) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 110

Individual

Top Five – (1) Solomon Johnson, MA/C-A 16:47 (2) Noah Stewart, MA/C-A 17:02 (3) Rory Shackelford, YME 17:20 (4) Tate Nelson, MA/C-A 17:30 (5) Michael Nieland, Sisseton 17:56

Morris/C-A – (1) Solomon Johnson 16:47 (2) Noah Stewart 17:02 (4) Nelson 17:30 (7) Tyler Reimers 18:34 (12) Connor Koser 19:24 (13) Dalton Dierks 19:25 (14) Jake Anderson 19:26 (17) Sam Burks 19:51 (21) Micah Aanerud 20:15 (23) Judah Malek 20:19 (24) Christian Thielke 20:23 (33) Brock Anderson 21:31 (36) Colton Wohlers 22:11 (38) Taylor Carrington 22:32 (39) Dylan DeToy 22:33 (40) Tony Bruns 22:34 (43) Kellen Erdahl 22:47 (44) Noah Thielke 22:48

JV 3K – (11) Reid Tolifson 8:55 (18) Hunter Pederson 9:56 (19) Kaeden Fischer 9:59 (24) Noah Erickson 11:06 (25) Sam Jordan 11:19