Tigers' Lerud previews West Central Conference meet

Annie Brandt along with Kaitlyn Asmus make up the No. 1 doubles team for Morris/C-A/WCA. The duo will look to make their mark in the West Central Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Montevideo.

The Tiger tennis team travels to Montevideo for the West Central Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. Head coach Bennett Lerud has seen some great improvement in the latter half of the season and he hopes that it will show Saturday.

“We’ve really improved in the latter half of the season, half of our wins were just in the last week or so,” Lerud said. “We have a couple girls who look pretty strong going into the conference meet.”

Katie Cannon, Lea Asmus, and the No. 1 doubles duo of Kaitlyn Asmus and Annie Brandt are all on the upswing and are peaking at the right time, Lerud said.

“Katie has really come on strong in the latter half of the season,” Lerud said. “Lea is a sophomore and only has two or three losses on the year… She’s thrown a lot of shut outs. Our number one doubles team has been consistent all year and I’m really looking forward to see how they do Saturday.”