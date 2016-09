Tigers sweep Melrose

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta kept its regular season undefeated streak going with a 3-0 win over Melrose Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Melrose.

Karly Fehr led the way with 35 set assists. Brooke Gillespie took advantage of many of those assists, finishing with 16 kills and 15 digs.

The Tigers, who are 8-0 in West Central Conference play, remain one game ahead of Sauk Centre in the standings. They'll play Benson at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Morris.

Morris/C-A 3, Melrose 0

Morris/C-A (12-2)....................... 25 25 25

Melrose (8-9).............................. 15 14 19

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Koral Tolifson 2 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 35 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 16, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 12, Ashley Solvie 12, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Karly Fehr 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 15, Karly Fehr 10, Riley Decker 16, Tolifson 6

Melrose

Stats not provided