Fehr, Tigers take down Benson

Karly Fehr sets up a teammate during the conference match up against Benson on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Morris. Fehr had 27 assists in the 3-0 sweep for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, surpassing her 2000th career assist early in the game. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Karly Fehr surpassed 2,000 career assists and the Tigers improved to 13-2 with a West Central Conference win over the Braves on Thursday in Morris.

Fehr finished with 27 set assists. Brooke Gillespie helped get her the majority of those with 15 kills. Nicole Solvie had eight kills and Jenna Howden had seven.

The Tigers, now 9-0 in conference play, take on A-C-GC at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Grove City. They will host Montevideo on Thursday, Oct. 6 for Dig Pink breast cancer awareness night before traveling to Sauk Rapids-Rice for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Benson 3, Morris/C-A

Benson.........11 18 10

Morris/C-A...25 25 25

Benson

Serving (aces): Megan Amundson 1, Sophie Ascheman 1 ... Set assists: Ascheman 1, Courtney McNeill 11, Kaitlyn Knutson 5 ... Hitting (kills): Amundson 3, Danielle Himley 2, Ascheman 3, Anna Gosson 1, Amanda Nissen 6, Presley Gonnerman 1, Victoria Pagel 2 ... Blocking (aces): Ascheman 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Berens 11, Amundson 11, Gosson 5, Nissen 10

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 1, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 3, Cassidy Fehr 1, Bailey Marty 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 27, Jenna Larson 4 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 15, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 7, Ashley Solvie 4, Larson 2, Nicole Solvie 8 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Howden 1, A. Solvie 2, N. Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 9, K. Fehr 10, Decker 15, C. Fehr 5