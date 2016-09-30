Tiger football improves to 5-0

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers improved to 5-0 with a decisive 36-13 victory over Yellow Medicine East on Friday, Sept. 30 in Morris.

Toby Sayles had two touchdown passes, one being a 53-yarder to Connor Koebernick. The Tiger offense did a good job of converting on third and fourth downs, having two fourth down conversions in the first quarter alone.

“That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve been really solid on fourth down, especially,” head coach Kevin Pope said. “A lot of that has to do with continuously having positive plays, so we’re not in a bad third down and a bad fourth down. It’s always been a manageable situation for us.”

The Tigers went to the air a little more than they typically do, but that’s mostly because YME was sticking nearly everyone in the box to stop the run game.

“YME defense played real stout,” Pope said. “We got all those passing yards and it’s definitely different for us, but it shows that even though we haven’t gone to our passing game a ton this year, it’s still something we have confidence in.”

YME had a late score in the first half and added a late fourth quarter score as well. Stats and a full game recap in next week’s print edition of the Morris Sun Tribune.

The Tigers travel to Sauk Centre next Friday, Oct. 7.