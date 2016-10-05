Tigers down Falcons

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defeated A-C-GC in a West Central Conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Grove City. The Tigers won 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-8.

The Tigers, now 14-2 overall, got 11 kills from Brooke Gillespie and Ashley Solvie finished with 10.

Riley Decker served five aces and had 25 digs, and Ashley Solvie had three solo blocks.

Karly Fehr had 32 set assists.

The Tigers play host to Montevideo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 for Dig Pink! Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support.

Morris/C-A 3, A-C-GC 0

Morris/C-A (10-0, 14-2).................... 25 25 25

ACGC (1-9, 4-12).............................. 18 21 8

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Riley Decker 5, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 32 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 11, Karly Fehr 2, Ashley Solvie 10, Jenna Larson 6, Nicole Solvie 8, Bailey Marty 4 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, A. Solvie 3, N. Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 20, Karly Fehr 5, Decker 25

A-C-GC

Stats not provided