Tiger tennis falls in regular season finale

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area fell in its final two matches of that regular season in girls tennis action last week. The Tigers fell 5-2 to both Montevideo on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Parkers Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Montevideo 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

The Tigers traveled to Montevideo on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Thunder Hawks were able to take the victory, winning five matches.

Lea Asmus and the doubles duo of Annie Brandt and Kaitlyn Asmus won for the two Tiger points.

L. Asmus defeated Kendra Wanke 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles spot. Brandt and K. Asmus, who typically play No. 1 doubles, won at the No. 2 spot against Montevideo. The duo downed Erica Loose and Andrea Loose 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Top singles players Katie Cannon and Brittany Randt teamed up at the No. 1 doubles spot, which could potentially be a key team during the Section 6A play next week. The rule for the section meet is that you need to play at least one match in the line up spot in order to qualify, and head coach Bennett Lerud said he was mixing things up a bit to be able to get the most effective section line up. Section 6A play begins next Monday, Oct. 10 at Sartell.

Singles

(1) Lea Asmus def Kendra Wanke 6-3, 6-1 (2) Kori Douglas def Lilly Swanson 6-0, 6-0 (3) Marissa Rekow def Rachel Michaelson 7-5, 0-6 (4) Elizabeth Padula def Ryanne Long 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay/Rachel West def Katie Cannon/Brittany Randt 6-4, 6-3 (2) Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus def Erica Loose/Andrea Loose 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 (3) Susannah Wamstad/Taylor Knutson def Hannah Wutzke/Peyton Hennen 6-0, 6-0

Parkers Prairie 5, Morris/C-A/WCA 2

The Tigers traveled to Parkers Prairie for their final regular season meet and were unsuccessful, falling 5-2. The Tigers took wins at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Ryanne Long defeated Erica Woida 6-6 (7-2), 6-4 at the No. 4 singles spot.

Katie Cannon now paired up with Lilly Swanson to down Summer Dobratz and Grace Roers 6-3, 7-5.

Singles

(1) Kathryn Burquest def Lea Asmus 7-5 6-4 (2) Madeline Schroeder def Brittany Randt 5-7, 6-4, 1-3 (3) Abby Burquest def Rachel Michaelson 6-0, 6-2 (4) Ryanne Long def Erica Woida 6-6 (7-2), 6-4

Doubles

(1) Kamryn Arceneau/Megan Arens def Annie Brandt/Kaitlyn Asmus 6-4, 7-5 (2) Katie Cannon/Lilly Swanson def Summer Dobratz/Grace Roers 6-3, 7-5 (3) Kaylee Esterberg/Katelyn Schlosser def Hannah Wutzke/Morgan Rohloff 6-1, 6-1