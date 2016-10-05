Three place at WCC tourney

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girls tennis team competed at the West Central Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 1. Three Tigers placed in the top six.

Katie Cannon went 1-2 at No. 1 singles to take sixth place against strong competition. Her lone victory came against Grace Lenz of Benson/KMS, who was actually seeded ahead of Cannon.

Minnewaska’s Joelle Thorfinson was crowned champion at first singles, while No. 1-seeded Morgan Kranz of Sauk Centre took second.

In No. 2 singles action, Lea Asmus also took sixth place. The sophomore defeated Whitney Tennis of YME to earn a spot in the fifth place game where she fell to No. 2-seeded Madison Worms of Melrose.

Danielle Thorfinson of Minnewaska was the champion at second singles, defeating No. 3-seeded Courtney Hanson of LQPV/D-B in the championship.

Brittany Randt had the highest finish for the Tigers as she went 2-1 for third place in No. 3 singles. The No. 4-seeded senior defeated No. 5-seed Ashtyn Oie of LPQV/D-B to open tournament play. Randt then fell to No. 1-seed, and eventual champion, Myranda Thoen of Minnewaska. In the third place match, Randt defeated No. 2-seeded Anne Dieter of Benson/KMS.

In other action last week, the Tigers fell to Montevideo 5-2 and Parkers Prairie 6-1. Read about those results here.

The Tigers now turn their heads toward Section 6A play, which begin with team sections on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 10 and 12 in Sartell. Individual sections are the following Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18.

West Central Conference

Singles

(1) Katie Cannon 1-2, 6th (2) Lea Asmus 1-2, 6th (3) Brittany Randt 2-1, 3rd (4) Ryanne Long 0-2

Doubles

(1) Annie Brandt / Kaitlyn Asmus 0-2 (2) Hannah Wutzke / Lilly Swanson 0-2 (3) Morgan Rohloff / Rachel Michaelson 0-2