Tiger girls second, boys fourth at Sauk Centre

Meredith Carrington is running a similar path to older sister Maddie Carrington in her debut cross country season. Meredith, a seventh grader, started the season running the junior high race, was quickly moved to JV, and now consistently scores on the Tiger varsity squad. She was the third Tiger finisher at Sauk Centre, finishing with a 22:16.9, which was good for 19th overall. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cross country continued its upward swing, coming off first place finishes at the Ortonville invite last week. The Tiger girls took second and the boys placed fourth at the Sauk Centre Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Osakis won the girls invite, just three points in front of the Tigers. Maddie Carrington was the lone Tiger in the top five, clocking a 20:42.9, which was good for third place in the race.

Savannah Aanerud (15th, 22:03.7), Meredith Carrington (19th, 22:16.9), Madelyn Siegel (20th, 22:22.4), and Malory Anderson (21st, 22:32.7) rounded out the scoring for the Tiger varsity.

In JV action, Auddy Sperr finished in fourth with a time of 25:04.8. Carly Wohlers took eighth in 25:41.2.

St. Cloud Cathedral dominated competition on the boys side, taking first by over 45 points. Morris/C-A took fourth with 119 points behind Melrose and Staples-Motley, who took second and third, respectively.

Solomon Johnson just missed the top five with a sixth place finish, clocking a 17:52.3. Noah Stewart placed in the top 15 with an 11th place finish in a time of 18:14.3.

Tate Nelson (20th, 18:48.5), Tyler Reimers (32nd, 19:29.8), and Jake Anderson (50th, 20:47) rounded out the five scorers for the Tiger boys.

The Tigers are at Benson on Monday, Oct. 10 for their final regular season meet before the West Central Conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Melrose.

Sauk Centre

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Osakis 75 (2) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 78 (3) Staples-Motley 95 (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 98 (5) Sauk Centre 105 (6) Melrose 127 (7) Rocori 136 (8) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 213 (9) St. John’s Prep 217 (10) Pierz 257 (11) Royalton 325

Individual

Top Five – (1) Kira Sweeney, S-M 20:31.2 (2) Kate O’Brien, SC 20:36 (3) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 20:42.9 (4) Lauren Savageau, O 20:43.5 (5) Andrea Fromelt, SCC 21:11.2

Morris/C-A – (3) Carrington, 20:42.9 (15) Savannah Aanerud 22:03.7 (19) Meredith Carrington 22:16.9 (20) Madelyn Siegel 22:22.4 (21) Malory Anderson 22:32.7 (33) Kaylie Raths 23:22.2 (50) Correy Hickman 24:52

JV – (4) Auddy Sperr 25:04.8 (8) Carly Wohlers 25:41.2

JH – (19) Isabel Fynboh 14:33.4 (20) Caryn Marty 14:35.3 (22) Alexis Motz 14:42.2 (35) Abigail Malek 15:53.6 (38) Bobbi Wohlers 16:43.3 (44) Callie Snell 18:29.3

Boys

Team scoring – (1) St. Cloud Cathedral 41 (2) Melrose 88 (3) Staples-Motley 98 (4) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 119 (5) Pierz 166 (6) Royalton 174 (7) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 197 (8) St. John’s Prep 204 (9) Osakis 206 (10) Rocori 217 (11) Sauk Centre 256

Individual

Top Five – (1) Jordan Malikowski, Roy 17:17.7 (2) Emmet Anderson, S-M 17:19.6 (3) Joel Ebel, SCC 17:33.8 (4) Nathan Budde, Mel 17:43.2 (5) Jacob Andres, P 17:48.6

Morris/C-A – (6) Solomon Johnson 17:52.3 (11) Noah Stewart 18:14.3 (20) Tate Nelson 18:48.5 (32) Tyler Reimers 19:29.8 (50) Jake Anderson 20:47 (56) Christian Thielke 21:13.4 (60) Connor Koser 21:27.3

JV – (24) Sam Burks 21:37.6 (30) Judah Malek 21:48.6 (32) Dalton Dierks 22:03 (49) Colton Wohlers 23:27.7 (57) Dylan DeToy 25:02.1 (58) Taylor Carrington 25:02.9 (59) Noah Thielke 25:14 (60) Kellen Erdahl 25:14.3 (61) Tony Bruns 25:28.5

JH – (61) Hunter Pederson 15:50 (65) Sam Jordan 18:20.5 (66) Noah Erickson 18:30