Tigers 4-0 to win Sauk Rapids Invite

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta went 4-0 to claim the championship of the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8 in prep volleyball action.

The Tigers defeated Cloquet and Becker 2-0 in pool play to begin the tournament. MA/C-A defeated Cloquet 25-8, 25-13 to open the day, then closed out pool play with a 25-7, 25-15 win over Becker.

In finals action, the Tigers downed Albany 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 to reach the championship. In the title game, Morris/C-A took down host Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-1 to claim first. The Tigers won 18-25, 25-14, 23-21.

The Tigers next travel to Minnewaska on Tuesday, Oct. 11 then host Sauk Centre on Thursday, Oct. 13.