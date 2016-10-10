Tigers undefeated in conference play

Morris/C-A's game against Montevideo on Thursday, Oct. 6 was also Dig Pink night. Pictured showing their support are seniors (from left) Denner Dougherty, Jared Rohloff, Ryan Dietz, Ryan Bowman, Chase Metzger, Jacob Zosel, and Lukus Manska.

Karly Fehr earned 28 set assists and 12 digs to keep Morris/C-A undefeated in West Central Conference play on Thursday, Oct. 6 against Montevideo.

Ashley Solvie and Brooke Gillespie each finished with double digit kills, Solvie leading with 11 as Gillespie hit 10.

The Tigers were impressive defensively as well. Riley Decker led with 18 digs in addition to Fehr's 12 and Gillespie's 11.

The Thunder Hawks were led by Jessica Tastad who knocked in six kills.

The Tigers traveled to the Sauk Rapids-Rice tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8. See that how that went here. Now they take on Minnewaska in Glenwood on Tuesday, Oct. 11 before hosting Sauk Centre on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Morris.