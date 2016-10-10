MA/C-A jumps to 6-0 with win over Sauk Centre

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta remained unbeaten after taking down Sauk Centre 40-14 in Sauk Centre last Friday, Oct. 7. Five different Tigers scored in yet another powerful running game by the MA/C-A offense.

The Tigers racked up 383 yards on the ground, led by Jacob Zosel, who had 278 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown. Zosel averaged 7.9 yards per carry and surpassed 1,000 season yards in the win.

Toby Sayles threw for one score, a 14 yarder to Camden Arndt; ran four yards for another score, and pulled down an interception on defense.

Nathan Beyer also scored his first career TD with a 23 yard run in the fourth quarter. Freshman Eli Grove was also 4-for-6 in extra point attempts.

The Mainstreeters were held to just 78 yards rushing, and 210 total yards. With the win the Tigers are now 6-0, and the Mainstreeters fall to 1-5.

The Tigers travel to undefeated BOLD on Friday, Oct. 14 in Olivia.

“This is the time of the year where little injuries can start to add up a little bit,” head coach Kevin Pope said. “We hope to stay healthy and we put emphasis on taking care of our bodies each week to stay healthy. Other than that, our kids have been playing really hard all year. They have been very focused on improving from week to week and focusing on being at our best on Fridays to reach our weekly goal of 1-0.”

BOLD, which started the 2016 season with a younger squad, sits at 6-0 and has only gave up 42 points in 2016 as of Thursday, Oct. 13. The Warriors gave up 14 in their season opening 25-14 win over Paynesville, then gave up another 14 in week two when they downed Sauk Centre 38-14, and gave up an additional 14 in their most recent victory, a 56-14 win over A-C-GC, last Friday, Oct. 7.

In history against Morris and the latter Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, the Warriors are typically successful, holding a 6-2 advantage, which dates back to 2006. That record includes the team's’ most recent affair when the Tigers fell 22-12 in 2015.

The Warriors are led by Jordan Sagedahl, who has 520 passing yards through the first five games of the season. The freshman has also thrown six TDs.

Much of the offensive attack comes from another freshman, Gavin Vosika. Through five games, he’s ran for 405 yards and six rushing TDs and caught seven passes for 180 yards and one receiving TD. Other notable rushers and receivers for BOLD include junior Austin Einerson, and sophomores Lucas Ryan and Hayden Tersteeg.

Einerson has seven TDs on the season, four rushing and three receiving with a combined 513 yards through five games.

Ryan has two receiving TDs on nine catches for 191 yards.

Tersteeg has six rushing TDs on the season. He’s carried the ball 49 times for 272 yards.

Tersteeg is also BOLD’s leading tackler on defense with 51 tackles through five games. Also noteworthy, Riley Weis has six sacks on the season through the first five games.

Kickoff on Friday, Oct. 14 is at 7 p.m. in Olivia.

Morris/C-A 40, Sauk Centre 14

Morris/C-A...........13 7 7 13 – 40

Sauk Centre...........0 0 14 0 – 14

MCA – Ryan Dietz 1 run (Eli Grove kick)

MCA – Toby Sayles 4 run (Grove kick no good)

MCA – Camden Arndt 14 pass from Sayles (Grove kick)

SC – Dylan Haskamp 2 run (Hunter Fletcher kick no good)

MCA – Jacob Zosel 32 run (Grove kick)

SC – Cade Neubert 10 pass from Simon Weller (Weller run)

MCA – Zosel 6 run (Grove kick no good)

MCA – Nathan Beyer 23 run (Grove kick)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: 25; Rushing: 63-383; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 2-5-48-0; Fumbles lost: 0; Penalties: 2-20

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 35-278, Toby Sayles 9-33, Ryan Dietz 9-28, Nathan Beyer 3-28, Connor Koebernick 4-14, Chase Metzger 3-2; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Sayles 2-5-48-1; Receiving: Dylan Gillespie 1-34, Camden Arndt 1-14; Punting: Sayles 1-18; Interceptions: Sayles 1; Fumble recoveries: NA; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA

Sauk Centre

First downs: 12; Rushing: 27-79; Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-22-131-1; Fumbles lost: 1; Penalties: 3-18

Rushing: Dylan Haskamp 10-28, Isaac Imdieke 3-22, Simon Weller 11-15, Alex Kluver 2-12, Kyle Froseth 1-2; Passing (com-att-yds-td): Weller 8-20-131-1, Casey Schirmers 0-2-0-0; Receiving: Cade Neubert 5-114, Kyle Froseth 2-12, Cole Deters 1-5; Punting: Hunter Fletcher 3-103; Interceptions: none; Fumble recoveries: none; Tackles (solo-assist): NA; QB sacks: NA