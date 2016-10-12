Tiger boys fourth, girls second at Benson Invite (with video)

Solomon Johnson paces through a swarm of runners at the start of the varsity boys 5K on Monday, Oct. 10 in Benson. Johnson was the top Tiger finisher in the race, clocking a 18:32, which was good for eighth in the race. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd dominated on both sides at the Benson/KMS Invite on Monday, Oct. 10. On the boys side, the Eagles had two in the top five whereas the girls placed four runners in the top five. The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tiger boys took fourth and the girls finished second behind LQPV/D-B.

The boys were paced by two top 10 finishers in Solomon Johnson and Noah Stewart. Johnson finished in eighth with a time of 18:32, and Stewart was just behind him, finishing ninth in 18:44.

Tate Nelson (18th, 19:29), Connor Koser (29th, 20:36), and Tyler Reimers (31st, 20:52) rounded out the scoring for the Tiger boys. Jake Anderson and Christian Thielke also ran in the varsity race.

In the JV race, Sam Burks, Dalton Dierks, and Judah Malek all placed in the top 15. Burks clocked a 22:15 for 13th, Dierks a 22:29 for 14th, and Malek a 23:04 for 15th in the 5K race.

The Tiger girls were highlighted by a third place finish by Maddie Carrington. She clocked a 20:58, which paced the second place finishing Tigers.

Malory Anderson (15th, 22:44), Savannah Aanerud (17th, 23:04), Midori Soderberg (20th, 23:12), and Kaylie Raths (21st, 23:14) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers. Meredith Carrington, Madelyn Siegel, and Correy Hickman also ran in the varsity race.

Auddy Sperr and Carly Wohlers took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the JV race. Sperr finished in 25:09, while Wohlers crossed the finish line in 25:53.

The Tigers now turn their heads to the West Central Conference meet next Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Melrose.

Benson/KMS Invite

Team scoring – (1) Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd 39 (2) Benson / Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 79 (3) Montevideo 83 (4) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 95 (5) Yellow Medicine East 163 (6) Ortonville 184 (7) Sauk Centre 186 (8) Central Minnesota Christian School 210 (9) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 214 (10) Lakeview 216

Top Five – (1) Keiser Freetly, LQPV/D-B 16:54 (2) Matthew Van Eps, CMCS 17:16 (3) Mike Kvaal, LQPV/D-B 17:52 (4) Joshua Tastad, Mon 18:05 (5) Rory Shackelford, YME 18:11

Morris/C-A – (8) Solomon Johnson 18:32 (9) Noah Stewart 18:44 (18) Tate Nelson 19:29 (29) Connor Koser 20:36 (31) Tyler Reimers 20:52 (37) Jake Anderson 21:27 (45) Christian Thielke 22:04

JV – (13) Sam Burks 22:15 (14) Dalton Dierks 22:29 (15) Judah Malek 23:04 (16) Micah Aanerud 23:21 (25) Dylan DeToy 24:12 (29) Brock Anderson 24:15.7 (30) Noah Thielke 24:17 (31) Kellen Erdahl 24:55 (33) Taylor Carrington 25:16

Junior High – (23) Reid Tolifson 11:52 (35) Kaeden Fischer 13:30 (36) Hunter Pederson 13:31 (41) sam Jordan 15:24 (42) Noah Erickson 15:27

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Lac qui Parle Valley / Dawson-Boyd 20 (2) Morris Area / Chokio-Alberta 64 (3) Sauk Centre 80 (4) Montevideo 116 (5) Ortonville 147 (6) Yellow Medicine East 152 (7) BOLD / Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 153

Top Five – (1) Jordyn Sterud, LQPV/D-B 20:41 (2) Sadie Thompson, LQPV/D-B 20:56 (3) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 20:58 (4) Isabel Schirm, LQPV/D-B 21:05 (5) Georgia Will, LQPV/D-B 21:07

Morris/C-A – (3) Carrington 20:58 (15) Malory Anderson 22:44 (17) Savannah Aanerud 23:04 (20) Midori Soderberg 23:12 (21) Kaylie Raths 23:14 (22) Meredith Carrington 23:15 (25) Madelyn Siegel 23:31.7 (29) Correy Hickman 24:28

JV – (4) Auddy Sperr 25:09 (5) Carly Wohlers 25:53

Junior High – (6) Isabel Fynboh 12:03 (11) Caryn Marty 12:10 (13) Alexis Motz 12:27 (14) Chalee Eystad 12:33 (15) Betsie Altamirano 12:37 (20) Bobbi Wohlers 13:38 (26) Callie Snell 15:12