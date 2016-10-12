Tigers remain perfect in WCC play (with video)

Brooke Gillespie spikes the ball down the line for a kill against Minnewaska on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Glenwood. Gillespie had a game high 10 kills in the 3-0 sweep for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team kept its conference undefeated streak going with a 3-0 victory over West Central Conference foe Minnewaska Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Glenwood.

RELATED: Morris/C-A volleyball, Hancock volleyball, Morris/C-A sports

The Tigers played a strong defensive game and progressively slowed down the Lakers as the match wore on. The game scores were 25-16, 25-9, 25-8.

Seven Tigers recorded kills on the night, showing off a well-balanced offense. Brooke Gillespie had 10 and Ashley Solvie recorded eight to lead the category.

Carley Stewart led the way for the Lakers, earning five kills.

Morris/C-A, ranked No. 5 in Class AA, has a big match on Thursday, Oct. 13 against No. 11 Sauk Centre. The Tigers handed the Mainstreeters their only conference loss in five sets earlier in the season. Even though her team won the first match, Tiger coach Kristi Fehr said there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"We gave (Sauk Centre) too many kills last time, we need to play a bit better defensively," Fehr said. "We need to play our style of game and be aggressive at the net. Winning last time definitely gives me more confidence, but we still need to take it to them."

Morris/C-A 3, Minnewaska 0

Morris/C-A............................ 25 25 25

Minnewaska........................... 16 9 8

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Brooke Gillespie 1, Karly Fehr 1, Koral Tolifson 3 ... Set assists: Fehr 25, Jenna Larsen 2, Riley Decker 1, Tolifson 1, Bailey Marty 1 ... Hitting (kills): Gillespie 10, Fehr 6, Jenna Howden 6, Ashley Solvie 8, Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 7, Decker 1 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Ashley Solvie 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 8, Fehr 9, Decker 12, Cassidy Fehr 5

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): None ... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 10 ... Hitting (kills): Abby VerSteeg 4, Madisen Hall 1, Ellie Danielson 4, Carley Stewart 5 ... Blocking (aces): Amundson 1, Danielson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): VerSteeg 7, Amundson 10, Emma Thorfinnson 5