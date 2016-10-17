Mainstreeters take Tigers in four (with video)

RELATED: Morris/C-A's first match against Sauk Centre, Tiger volleyball, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta sports

The two teams have battled for position in the top of the West Central Conference standings all season and the Tigers handed the Mainstreeters' their only conference loss of the season in a five-set battle earlier this season.

Since then, the Mainstreeters haven't lost and came back Thursday night to take advantage of 35 Tiger hitting errors to tie Morris/CA atop the standings.

Sauk Centre jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first set but the Tigers fought back for a commanding 25-9 second set victory to knot it up. From there, though, Sauk Centre capitalized on errors.

Set three needed extra points before the Mainstreeters won 27-25 and finished with a 25-14 fourth set victory.

"They're a really good team," Morris/C-A coach Kristi Fehr said. "We knew going in it was going to be tough and they kept us on our toes. They did a good job blocking and we just made too many errors."

The Tigers had some positives from the night, though. Karly Fehr finished her night with 46 set assists while Riley Decker finished with 30 digs and Brooke Gillespie ended with 26.

"There were a lot of great volleys. It was a close match but they're a good team and we didn't play as well as we could."

The Tigers have one more big match on the season, though, as they'll finish the regular season off with a Tuesday, Oct. 18 visit to Olivia to take on BOLD, who is third in the West Central Conference standings.

Sauk Centre 3, Morris/C-A 1

Sauk Centre (25-2)......25 9 27 25

Morris/C-A (20-3).......20 25 25 14

Sauk Centre

Stats not provided

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 3 ... Set assists: Fehr 43, Brooke Gillespie 1, Nicole Solvie 1, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Gillespie 14, Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 11, Ashley Solvie 14, Nicole Solvie 10 ... Blocking (aces): Ashley Solvie 5, Jenna Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 26, Fehr 15, Howden 7, Larsen 7, Riley Decker 30, Tolifson 10, 16