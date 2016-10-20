Tiger tennis closes out postseason
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girl's tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 3-seeded Benson/KMS in the opening round of the Section 6A team tournament on Monday, Oct. 10.
Katie Cannon won all-conference honors after her conference play this season. Lea Asmus earned honorable mention.
Cannon fell in the semifinals in the Section 6A individual tournament. Asmus and both doubles teams fell in the first round. No other stats have been provided at this time.