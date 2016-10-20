Weather Forecast

Close

    Tiger tennis closes out postseason

    By Brooke Kern Today at 1:41 p.m.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area girl's tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 3-seeded Benson/KMS in the opening round of the Section 6A team tournament on Monday, Oct. 10.

    RELATED: Morris/C-A/WCA places three at WCC, girl's tennis, Morris/C-A athletics

    Katie Cannon won all-conference honors after her conference play this season. Lea Asmus earned honorable mention.

    Cannon fell in the semifinals in the Section 6A individual tournament. Asmus and both doubles teams fell in the first round. No other stats have been provided at this time.

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepprep girls tennisMorris/Chokio-Alberta
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness