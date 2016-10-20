Morris/C-A shuts out Montevideo in regular season finale

RELATED: Morris/C-A named top team in state by Minnesota Vikings, football, Morris/C-A athletics

Zosel opened the scoring with a 65-yard score, then added a second touchdown from three yards out in the first quarter.

Sayles completed just four passes, but three of them went for touchdowns. He also ran for 108 yards, 70 of which came on a first-quarter touchdown run.

Camden Arndt had 112 yards and two touchdowns on just two receptions.

Riley Emery led the Thunder Hawks with 71 yards rushing and 34 yards receiving.

Ryan Dietz led the Tiger defense with eight tackles and two sacks. Brendan Goulet had two interceptions and Mitch Dufault and Diego Arreguin had fumble recoveries for Morris/C-A.

With the win, the Tigers earned No. 1 seed and a first round bye in the Section 6AAA playoffs.

Morris/C-A 51, Montevideo 0

Montevideo (2-5, 2-6)................. 0 0 0 0— 0

Morris/CA (6-1, 7-1)................. 25 6 13 7— 51

M— Jacob Zosel 65 run (kick failed)

M— Jared Rohloff 22 pass from Toby Sayles (kick failed)

M— Zosel 3 run (Eli Grove kick)

M— Sayles 70 run (kick failed)

M— Camden Arndt 69 pass from Sayles (kick failed)

M— Arndt 43 pass from Sayles (Grove kick)

M— Diego 2 run (kick failed)

M— Joel Ruiz 36 run (Zach Hughes kick)

Montevideo

First downs: 8... Rushing: 37-121 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 5-15-58-2 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 9-85

Rushing: Riley Emery 5-71, Hunter Ward 13-36, Blaine Sederstrom 6-12, Case Corte 6-11, Garrett Arends 1-5, Hayden Huber 1-5, Isaac Hoogeveen 1-3, Seth Kuno 1-1, Isaac Douglas 3(-23)... Passing: Douglas 4-13-53-2, Hoogeveen 1-2-5-0... Receiving: Emery 2-34, Sederstrom 3-24... Punting: Jose Maldonado 4-88, Brock Dumarce 1-40... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: 2... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

Morris/C-A

First downs: 19... Rushing: 42-364... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-5-152-0... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 1-10

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 21-171, Toby Sayles 7-108, Joel Ruiz 1-36, Connor Koebernick 4-29, Ryan Dietz 4-7, Diego Arreguin 3-6, Parker Dierks 1-4, Chase Metzger 1-3... Passing: Sayles 4-5-152-0... Receiving: Camden Arndt 2-112, Jared Rohloff 1-22, Koebernick 1-18... Punting: Sayles 1-27 ... Interceptions: Brenden Goulet 2... Fumble recoveries: Mitch Dufault 1, Diego Arreguin 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Dietz 6-2, Sayles 5-0, Zosel 1-2, Chase Metzger 1-0, Paul Hockert 4-0, Mitch D 1-0, Rohloff 1-0, Goulet 2-0, Koebernick 1-3, Dakota L 3-0, Tim Travis 1-0, Arreguin 3-0, Volman 1, Levin Strand 2-0, Matt McNeill 5-0, Dylan Gillespie 2-0, Mason Nelson 1-0, Brady Cardwell 2-0, Chandler Vogel 1-0, Joey Kleinwolterink 2-0, Arndt 4-0... QB sacks: Dietz 2