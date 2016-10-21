Prep Football: Postseason match ups

RELATED: Morris/C-A shuts out Montevideo in regular season finale, prep football, Morris/C-A athletics

No. 1 Morris/C-A will have a week to prepare for its postseason opener whereas the rest of the teams play on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Albany took the second seed in 6AAA and hosts No. 7 Montevideo. No. 3 New London-Spicer hosts No. 6 Melrose, and No. 4 Litchfield hosts No. 5 Holdingford.

The winner of the Litchfield / Holdingford game will take on the No. 1-seeded Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Big Cat in Morris.

Follow the Section 6AAA football bracket here.

The Hancock Owls took the No. 5 seed in the Section 4-9 man playoffs and come off an 8-0 win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Owls finished the regular season with a 5-3 record, the first time Hancock has finished the regular season with a winning record in over a decade (2005). The Owls take on No. 4 Brandon-Evansville on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The Chargers closed out the regular season with a 50-8 victory over Renville County West to improve to 6-2 on the year.

Other first round games on Tuesday, Oct. 25 include No. 8 Underwood at No. 1 Verndale, No. 2 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross hosts No. 7 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, and No. 3 Hillcrest hosts No. 6 Bertha-Hewitt.