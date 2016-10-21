Prep Volleyball: Postseason match ups

RELATED: Tigers sweep BOLD in regular season finale, prep volleyball, Morris/C-A athletics

Other first round 3AA-North match ups include No. 5 Montevideo at No. 4 Paynesville, No. 7 Benson at No. 2 Litchfield, and No. 6 Minnewaska at No. 3 New London-Spicer.

The Hancock Owls closed out the regular season 9-12 overall, winning just one of their last six regular season games, not including tournament play. With their 7-9 Section 6A record, the Owls were seeded No. 8 out of 11 teams in the South.

The Owls will host No. 9 West Central Area for a play-in game on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in Hancock. The Owls split with WCA in the regular season, not including tournament play.

Other Section 6A-South play-in games Tuesday include No. 11 Ashby at No. 6 Parkers Prairie and No. 10 Ortonville at No. 7 Battle Lake. No. 4 Brandon-Evansville hosts No. 5 Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley for a first round match on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The winner of Ashby/Parkers Praire takes on No. 3 Henning. No. 2 Wheaton/Herman-Norcross hosts the winner of Ortonville/Battle Lake, and No. 1 Underwood hosts the winner of the Hancock/WCA game. All first round matches on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

