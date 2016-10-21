Three peat: Morris/C-A girls shine at WCC meet

RELATED: Tigers finish second, fourth at Benson, prep cross country, Morris/C-A athletics

Maddie finished in 20:23, while her younger sister, Meredith, was just a second behind at 20:24. Malory Anderson also earned conference honors with a seventh place finish in 21:47.

The Tiger boys finished third as a team with Solomon Johnson and Noah Stewart earning conference honors with a sixth and seventh place finish, respectively. Johnson clocked a 17:40, while Stewart crossed the finish line in 17:44.

The Tigers run the Section 6A race on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Little Crow Golf Course in New London.

West Central Conference

Boys

Team scoring – (1) Melrose 49 (2) Montevideo 54 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69 (4) Benson/KMS 77 (5) BOLD/BLHS 124 (6) Sauk Centre 142

Top Five – (1) Kurt TeBeest, Mon 17:10 (2) Josh Tastad, Mon 17:14 (3) Nathan Budde, Mel 17:18 (4) Josh Bailey, BKMS 17:23 (5) Preston Poepping, Mel 17:25

Morris/C-A – (6) Solomon Johnson 17:40 (7) Noah Stewart 17:44 (10) Tate Nelson 18:04 (20) Tyler Reimers 18:49 (26) Connor Koser 19:35 (32) Jake Anderson 20:17 (37) Sam Burks 21:20

JV – (8) Judah Malek 20:53 (12) Micah Aanerud 21:58 (18) Brock Anderson 23:09 (23) Taylor Carrington 24:11 (24) Dylan DeToy 24:16 (25) Noah Thielke 24:20 (26) Tony Bruns 24:21 (27) Kellen Erdahl 24:21.5

Junior High – (20) Reid Tolifson 13:52 (30) Hunter Pederson 15:14 (34) Kaeden Fischer 16:11 (39) Noah Erickson 17:15 (40) Sam Jordan 17:28

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36 (2) Sauk Centre 60 (3) Melrose 61 (4) Montevideo 82 (5) Benson/KMS 124

Top Five – (1) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 20:23 (2) Meredith Carrington, MA/C-A 20:24 (3) Kate O’Brien, SC 20:31 (4) Libby Peters, BKMS 21:09 (5) Alex Christen, SC 21:30

Morris/C-A – (1) Carrington (2) Carrington (7) Malory Anderson 21:47 (11) Madelyn Siegel 21:58 (15) Kaylie Raths 22:32 (16) Midori Soderberg 22:36 (19) Savannah Aanerud 23:02

JV – (5) Carly Wohlers 24:27 (6) Auddy Sperr 24:36

Junior High – (2) Alexis Motz 14:16 (3) Isabel Fynboh 14:17 (7) Caryn Marty 14:34 (8) Chalee Eystad 14:37 (10) Betsie Altamirano 15:11 (12) Bobbi Wohlers 16:01