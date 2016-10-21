Three peat: Morris/C-A girls shine at WCC meet
The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta girls cross country team were three-peat champions of the West Central Conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Melrose. The Tiger girls were powered by the Carrington sisters, Maddie and Meredith, who finished first and second, respectively.
Maddie finished in 20:23, while her younger sister, Meredith, was just a second behind at 20:24. Malory Anderson also earned conference honors with a seventh place finish in 21:47.
The Tiger boys finished third as a team with Solomon Johnson and Noah Stewart earning conference honors with a sixth and seventh place finish, respectively. Johnson clocked a 17:40, while Stewart crossed the finish line in 17:44.
The Tigers run the Section 6A race on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Little Crow Golf Course in New London.
West Central Conference
Boys
Team scoring – (1) Melrose 49 (2) Montevideo 54 (3) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69 (4) Benson/KMS 77 (5) BOLD/BLHS 124 (6) Sauk Centre 142
Top Five – (1) Kurt TeBeest, Mon 17:10 (2) Josh Tastad, Mon 17:14 (3) Nathan Budde, Mel 17:18 (4) Josh Bailey, BKMS 17:23 (5) Preston Poepping, Mel 17:25
Morris/C-A – (6) Solomon Johnson 17:40 (7) Noah Stewart 17:44 (10) Tate Nelson 18:04 (20) Tyler Reimers 18:49 (26) Connor Koser 19:35 (32) Jake Anderson 20:17 (37) Sam Burks 21:20
JV – (8) Judah Malek 20:53 (12) Micah Aanerud 21:58 (18) Brock Anderson 23:09 (23) Taylor Carrington 24:11 (24) Dylan DeToy 24:16 (25) Noah Thielke 24:20 (26) Tony Bruns 24:21 (27) Kellen Erdahl 24:21.5
Junior High – (20) Reid Tolifson 13:52 (30) Hunter Pederson 15:14 (34) Kaeden Fischer 16:11 (39) Noah Erickson 17:15 (40) Sam Jordan 17:28
Girls
Team scoring – (1) Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36 (2) Sauk Centre 60 (3) Melrose 61 (4) Montevideo 82 (5) Benson/KMS 124
Top Five – (1) Maddie Carrington, MA/C-A 20:23 (2) Meredith Carrington, MA/C-A 20:24 (3) Kate O’Brien, SC 20:31 (4) Libby Peters, BKMS 21:09 (5) Alex Christen, SC 21:30
Morris/C-A – (1) Carrington (2) Carrington (7) Malory Anderson 21:47 (11) Madelyn Siegel 21:58 (15) Kaylie Raths 22:32 (16) Midori Soderberg 22:36 (19) Savannah Aanerud 23:02
JV – (5) Carly Wohlers 24:27 (6) Auddy Sperr 24:36
Junior High – (2) Alexis Motz 14:16 (3) Isabel Fynboh 14:17 (7) Caryn Marty 14:34 (8) Chalee Eystad 14:37 (10) Betsie Altamirano 15:11 (12) Bobbi Wohlers 16:01