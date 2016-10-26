Tigers prepare for back-to-back section title runs

RELATED: Prep Volleyball: Updated postseason pairings, Balanced Tigers take down BOLD, volleyball

EV-W comes into the game with a 4-20 overall record, going 0-4 in the section. The Eagles had season wins over Upsala, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, PACT Charter, and Nevis. Noteworthy, the Eagles have lost nine of their 13 regular season games, not including tournament play, via sweep.

The Tigers come into the contest with a 21-3 overall record and a 7-0 record in the section. Morris/C-A fell to Belle Plaine and Kasson-Mantorville in the Minnesota Class AA Showcase and Sauk Centre in the regular season.

The Tigers have won 13 of their 15 regular season games, not including tournament play, via sweep.

The odds are in the Tigers favor to make a run at a back-to-back Section 3AA Championship, but MA/C-A plans to take it a game at a time, said captains Karly Fehr and Brooke Gillespie.

“At the start of playoffs, you’re record is 0-0,” Fehr said. “Obviously we want to get back to where we were [last year], but honestly we just want to play our best volleyball at the most crucial time.”

The Tigers route to the Section 3AA finals could be a little tougher road this year because if all pans out according to seedings, the Tigers would face four opponents that they have never played this season, rare considering the Tigers are 7-0 in the second and have played 50 percent of the 3AA-North teams in the regular season. It just so happens that the four teams MA/C-A played this year all fall into the lower seeds with the exception of No. 3 New London-Spicer, who will host No. 6 Minnewaska on Friday night.

“It’s kind of like at the beginning of the regular season where you wouldn’t see any teams yet and take it game by game,” Gillespie said.

“We just have to trust in what we’ve done all year and in each other, and not worry about the other team and we’re almost unbeatable,” Fehr concluded.

The Tigers and the Eagles square off on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in Morris.