Their opponent: Litchfield.

Litchfield started out the season 5-0, but fell in its final three regular season games to close it out with a 5-3 overall. The Dragons were seeded fourth in 6AAA and defeated No. 5 Holdingford 27-13 on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to advance to the semifinals.

Head coach Kevin Pope was at the Litchfield versus Holdingford game on Tuesday night and noted that the Dragon game plan seems to change week-to-week.

“Litchfield has some good athletes. Their quarterback has been starting for them since he was a sophomore. He does a good job leading their offense,” Pope said. “They like to run, but they’ve also had games where they’ve thrown the ball 30 times. They are a team that wants to throw, but we know they’ll run the ball, they have a good back [in Logan Nelson] and their quarterback runs, too.”

Despite the wet conditions, Litchfield QB Josh Prahl still managed to complete 13 of 18 passes for 146 yards against Holdingford.

“We’ve played good defense all year, giving up just under 14 points a game, so that’s been really good,” Pope said. “We have to make sure we’re doing our job and not giving them easy plays. We need to make them earn everything. One of the things they like to do with their offense is get their athletes the ball in space, so we need to make sure we’re sound tacklers in space as well to not make anything easy for them.”

“They definitely have some athletes… Their quarterback is pretty good, and they had a few good wideouts,” added Ryan Dietz, who is a senior captain for the Tigers this season. “We haven’t really played a team all season that has relied heavily on the pass, so that’ll be new for us. I think if we just take care of that quarterback and play sound defense, we’ll be okay.”

Defensively, if the Dragons have seen any film at all, they will know running back Jacob Zosel is the one to stop. The senior has nearly 1500 yards rushing for the Tigers this season, and he’s not done yet.

“We saw Holdingford run pretty well [against Litchfield] Tuesday, and that’s been a strength of ours all season, so that gave us a little confidence going into [Saturday],” added Toby Sayles, who is another senior captain for Morris/C-A. “I think if we play our football, we’ll be fine.”

“Our game plan is always going to be dictated by our run because we do it well,” Pope said. “Holdingford had success running the ball right at them, and we like to think, if they can do it, we can do it, too… The past few weeks we’ve had some teams stack the box against us and that allowed us to hit some passes, so we’ll be opportunist with that, too.”

According to coach Pope, it will come down to one thing: execution.

“It’s not how many yards Jacob [Zosel] gets, it’s not how many touchdown passes Toby [Sayles] throws, it’s executing,” Pope said. “Because if we execute on offense, the yards will be there, the touchdowns will be there. If we execute on defense, we’ll keep them out of the end zone.”

“We have to have confidence,” Sayles added.

“We have to come out and just play our game. If we play our game, we’ll be fine,” Dietz concluded.

The Tigers will open up the postseason against No. 4 Litchfield at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at Big Cat Stadium in Morris. See a video preview here.