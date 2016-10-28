Carringtons fly to state

RELATED: Morris/C-A three-peat conference title, cross country, Morris/C-A athletics

It will be Maddie’s third appearance at the state meet as she has gone each year since she was a seventh grader, now a freshman at Morris Area. She placed sixth at the Section 6A meet with a time of 19:53.6.

It will be the first appearance for younger sister and current seventh grader, Meredith. She took eighth in the meet with a time of 19:55.

Both will participate at the Class A State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers finished in fourth place as a team. Madelyn Siegel (21:31.5), Malory Anderson (21:34.4), and Midori Soderberg (22:05.7) all aided the team score for MA/C-A.

For the boys, Solomon Johnson was two places away from what would have been his first career state qualifying race. He ran a 21:41.7 for 13th, and the cut off was 11th place Luke Ryan of Holdingford, who finish in 21:29.7.

The Tiger boys finished in eighth out of 21 teams. Johnson, Noah Stewart (22:07.4), Tate Nelson (22:15.8, Tyler Reimers (22:57.3), and Jake Anderson (24:08.9) all aided the Tiger scoring.

Section 6A Meet

Girls

Team scoring – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins 75 (2) West Central 76 (3) Albany 92 (4) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 160 (5) Staples-Motley 171 (6) Osakis 183 (7) New London-Spicer 229 (8) Ottertail Central 259 (9) Paynesville 266 (10) Sauk Centre 279 (11) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 295 (12) Melrose 298 (13) Holdingford 305 (14) Breckenridge 349 (15) Litchfield 416 (16) Pierz 420 (17) St. John's Prep 421 (18) Royalton 450 (19) Benson/KMS 508 (20) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 530 (21) Pillager 595

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Anna Donnay, EVW, 18:37.00 (2) Kira Sweeney, SM, 19:18.50 (3) Kristine Kalthoff, Alb, 19:27.20 (4) Lexi Bright, WC, 19:36.10 (5) Grace Rieland, Alb, 19:36.20

AREA TEAMS

MORRIS/CA — (6) Maddie Carrington 19:53.60 (8) Meredith Carrington 19:55.00 (42) Madelyn Siegel 21:31.50 (43) Malory Anderson 21:34.40 (62) Midori Soderberg 22:05.70 (64) Kaylie Raths 22:11.3 (93) Savannah Aanerud 23:39.3

Boys

Team scoring – (1) West Central 87 (2) New London-Spicer 105 (3) Albany 130 (4) Holdingford 178 (5) Melrose 178 (6) Breckenridge 183 (7) Staples-Motley 190 (8) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 229 (9) Benson/KMS 241 (1) Ottertail Central 266 (11) Litchfield 276 (12) Pierz 314 (13) Royalton 316 (14) Paynesville 331 (15) Osakis 358 (16) Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 425 (17) Eden Valley-Watkins 430 (18) St. John's Prep 451 (19) Sauk Centre 472 (20) Pillager 580 (21) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 654

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Ryley Nelson, WC, 20:23.50 (2) Jake Bright, WC, 20:41.30 (3) Hans Holzner, Hillcrest Lutheran, 20:54.10 (4) Jordan Malikowski, Roy, 21:00.70 (5) Emmet Anderson, SM, 21:01.70

MORRIS/CA — (13) Solomon Johnson 21:41.70 (25) Noah Stewart 22:07.40 (29) Tate Nelson 22:15.80 (66) Tyler Reimers 22:57.30 (104) Jake Anderson 24:08.90 (125) Sam Burks 25:58.4