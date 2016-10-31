Tigers down Prahl, Litchfield offense

RELATED: Morris/C-A shuts down Montevideo in regular season finale, prep football, Morris/C-A athletics

Zosel kick-started a 20-point second quarter for the Tigers, scoring on a pair of two-yard runs. The second was highlighted by a Dylan Gillespie to Jared Rohloff two-point conversion.

That output was more than enough for the Morris defense, which held Prahl to just three completions on 22 attempts. One of those completions, a 12-yarder to Brandon Nelson in the second quarter, was the Dragons' lone score of the evening.

Toby Sayles was 3-for-5 for 59 yards, two of those were touchdown passes. Chase Metzger caught one from 20 yards out, and Camden Arndt caught the other for an 18-yard score.

Sayles also had 17 yards on the ground on eight carries. Ryan Dietz dove up the middle for 15 yards on six carries. No defensive stats were available at the time of publishing.

The Tigers will play Albany for the section title at St. Cloud State on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Litchfield ends the 2016 season 6-4.

Morris/C-A 33, Litchfield 6

Litchfield (6-4)................. 0 6 0 0— 6

Morris/CA(8-1)................. 0 20 7 6— 33

M— Jacob Zosel 2 run (Kick failed)

M— Zosel 2 run (Dylan Gillespie pass from Jared Rohloff)

L— Brandon Nelson 12 pass from Josh Prahl (Kick failed)

M— Chase Metzger 20 pass from Toby Sayles (Kick failed)

M— Sayles 2 run (Gillespie kick)

M— Camden Arndt 18 pass from Sayles (Kick failed)

Litchfield

First downs: 14... Rushing: 32-183 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-22-35-1... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 1-5

Rushing: Logan Nelson 19-107, Josh Prahl 11-69, Isaac Rick 2-7... Passing: Prahl 3-22-35-1... Receiving: Brandon Nelson 2-13, Brandt Pederson 1-22... Punting: Prahl 3-24.7 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): Carter Wattenhofer 5-9, Sam Tibbits 3-9, Josh Madsen 1-10, Kal Jackman 5-5, Jon Madsen 5-4, Kaleb Bartlett 3-4... QB sacks: Jackman 1

Morris/C-A

First downs: 14... Rushing: 58-214 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-5-59-0... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-35

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 40-178, Toby Sayles 8-17, Ryan Dietz 6-15... Passing: Sayles 3-5-59-0... Receiving: Eli Grove 1-21, Chase Metzger 1-20, Camden Arndt 1-18... Punting: Sayles 4-34.5... Interceptions: Zosel 1... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A