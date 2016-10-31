Weather Forecast

    Tigers down Prahl, Litchfield offense

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:45 p.m.
    Bain Laine and Paul Hockert combine on the tackle of Litchfield's Logan Nelson in the first half of the Section 6AAA semifinal match up between No. 1-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta and the No. 4-seeded Dragons. The Tigers shut down the Litchfield offense to win 33-6. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

    Jacob Zosel ran for 178 yards and the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta defense made life miserable for Litchfield quarterback Josh Prahl in a 33-6 win in the Section 6AAA football semifinal Saturday, Oct. 29. After a scoreless first quarter, Morris/C-A made its way to a 33-6 victory over the Dragons.

    Zosel kick-started a 20-point second quarter for the Tigers, scoring on a pair of two-yard runs. The second was highlighted by a Dylan Gillespie to Jared Rohloff two-point conversion.

    Jared Rohloff (Brooke Kern &sol; Sun Tribune)That output was more than enough for the Morris defense, which held Prahl to just three completions on 22 attempts. One of those completions, a 12-yarder to Brandon Nelson in the second quarter, was the Dragons' lone score of the evening.

    Camden Arndt (Brooke Kern &sol; Sun Tribune)Toby Sayles was 3-for-5 for 59 yards, two of those were touchdown passes. Chase Metzger caught one from 20 yards out, and Camden Arndt caught the other for an 18-yard score.

    Ryan Dietz (Brooke Kern &sol; Sun Tribune)Sayles also had 17 yards on the ground on eight carries. Ryan Dietz dove up the middle for 15 yards on six carries. No defensive stats were available at the time of publishing.

    The Tigers will play Albany for the section title at St. Cloud State on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Litchfield ends the 2016 season 6-4.

    Morris/C-A 33, Litchfield 6

    Litchfield (6-4)................. 0 6 0 0— 6

    Morris/CA(8-1)................. 0 20 7 6— 33

    M— Jacob Zosel 2 run (Kick failed)

    M— Zosel 2 run (Dylan Gillespie pass from Jared Rohloff)

    L— Brandon Nelson 12 pass from Josh Prahl (Kick failed)

    M— Chase Metzger 20 pass from Toby Sayles (Kick failed)

    M— Sayles 2 run (Gillespie kick)

    M— Camden Arndt 18 pass from Sayles (Kick failed)

    Litchfield

    First downs: 14... Rushing: 32-183 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-22-35-1... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 1-5

    Rushing: Logan Nelson 19-107, Josh Prahl 11-69, Isaac Rick 2-7... Passing: Prahl 3-22-35-1... Receiving: Brandon Nelson 2-13, Brandt Pederson 1-22... Punting: Prahl 3-24.7 ... Interceptions: None... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): Carter Wattenhofer 5-9, Sam Tibbits 3-9, Josh Madsen 1-10, Kal Jackman 5-5, Jon Madsen 5-4, Kaleb Bartlett 3-4... QB sacks: Jackman 1

    Morris/C-A

    First downs: 14... Rushing: 58-214 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 3-5-59-0... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 5-35

    Rushing: Jacob Zosel 40-178, Toby Sayles 8-17, Ryan Dietz 6-15... Passing: Sayles 3-5-59-0... Receiving: Eli Grove 1-21, Chase Metzger 1-20, Camden Arndt 1-18... Punting: Sayles 4-34.5... Interceptions: Zosel 1... Fumble recoveries: None... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A

