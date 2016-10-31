Weather Forecast

Close

    Tigers open 3AA competition with win

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:13 p.m.
    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta fan section got into the Halloween spirit for the Section 3AA-North opener on Friday, Oct. 28 in Morris. The No. 1-seeded Tigers took on the No. 8-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins, downing them 25-15, 25-4, 25-7. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta's Brooke Gillespie recorded career dig No. 1,000 as the Tigers rolled in the their Section 3AA opener against No. 8 Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Oct. 28 in Morris. The Tigers won 25-15, 25-4, 25-7.

    RELATED: Morris/C-A prepares for 3AA title run, Morris/C-A downs BOLD to close out regular season, Morris/C-A athletics

    Brooke GillespieGillespie finished the night with eight digs to earn the milestone. She added a team high 11 kills.

    Ashley Solvie (Brooke Kern &sol; Sun Tribune)Ashley Solvie was also impressive, recording eight service aces and four blocks.

    The Tigers will play host next to Montevideo, who upset No. 4 Paynesville Friday. The second round will get underway at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Morris.

    Morris/CA 3, EV-Watkins 0

    EV-Wwatkins (4-21)............................ 15 4 7

    Morris/CA (22-3).............................. 25 25 25

    Eden Valley-Watkins

    Stats not provided

    Morris/C-A

    Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 8, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 2, Cassidy Fehr 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 19, Jenna Larsen 4, Decker 1 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 11, Karly Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 5, Ashley Solvie 5, Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Ashley Solvie 4, Larsen 2, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 8, Karly Fehr 14, Ashley Solvie 6, Decker 11, Tolifson 7, Cassidy Fehr 6

    Explore related topics:sportsTigersprepprep volleyballMorris/Chokio-Alberta
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement