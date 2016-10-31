Tigers open 3AA competition with win

RELATED: Morris/C-A prepares for 3AA title run, Morris/C-A downs BOLD to close out regular season, Morris/C-A athletics

Gillespie finished the night with eight digs to earn the milestone. She added a team high 11 kills.

Ashley Solvie was also impressive, recording eight service aces and four blocks.

The Tigers will play host next to Montevideo, who upset No. 4 Paynesville Friday. The second round will get underway at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Morris.

Morris/CA 3, EV-Watkins 0

EV-Wwatkins (4-21)............................ 15 4 7

Morris/CA (22-3).............................. 25 25 25

Eden Valley-Watkins

Stats not provided

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 8, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 2, Cassidy Fehr 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 19, Jenna Larsen 4, Decker 1 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 11, Karly Fehr 1, Jenna Howden 5, Ashley Solvie 5, Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Ashley Solvie 4, Larsen 2, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 8, Karly Fehr 14, Ashley Solvie 6, Decker 11, Tolifson 7, Cassidy Fehr 6