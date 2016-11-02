Tigers advance to 3AA-North finals with sweep

RELATED: Morris/C-A opens postseason with win over EV-W, prep volleyball, Morris/C-A athletics

Top-seed Morris/C-A moves on to play No. 2-seed Litchfield at 7 p.m. Thursday at New London-Spicer High School. Litchfield earned its spot in the subsection final with a 3-1 win over NLS on Tuesday.

In the first set, the Tigers jumped out to a quick 11-1 lead and never looked back, taking the first set 25-8.

The second set was a bit of a different story for the Tigers as Montevideo stayed competitive throughout. It was a back and forth battle and the Thunder Hawks wouldn’t go away quietly, tying the game at seven, then going on a 4-1 run to take a 11-8 lead. The Tigers came out a the time out and scored four straight points to take back the lead at 12-11. Though the T-Hawks hung with MA/C-A, the Tigers remained ahead to take set two 25-21.

Montevideo kept getting more competitive as the night wore on, having as much as a five-point lead early in the third set. It dissipated however and the Tigers were able to complete their third and final sweep of Montevideo in 2016 with a 25-19 third set win.

MA/C-A's Brooke Gillespie led the team with 11 kills and Jenna Howden had 10.

Karly Fehr had 26 set assists, a pair of ace serves, three solo blocks and seven digs. Howden also had two blocks and Ashley Solvie had six kills.

Montevideo's Abby Olson had nine kills and six digs, and Kamren Saue and Sarah Sulflow combined for 22 set assists.

Other Section 3AA quarterfinals action: #2 Litchfield defeats #3 New London-Spicer 3-1 (25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-10), #1 Jackson County Central defeats #4 Luverne 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-9), and #2 Pipestone defeats #3 Worthington 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20).

Litchfield, Morris/C-A's opponent Thursday, Nov. 3 at New London-Spicer, comes into the game on a nine-game winning streak, dating back to Friday, Oct. 7. The Dragons are 22-7 on the year and 3-2 in the section, falling to Jackson County Central 2-0 and Montevideo 2-1 at the JCC Tournament back on Sept. 17.

Noteworthy, Litchfield gave up a set to EV-Watkins on Oct. 13, but came back to win 3-1. The Tigers just swept EV-Watkins in the Section 3AA opener last Thursday, Oct. 27.

Morris/C-A 3, Montevideo 0

Montevideo.........8 21 19

Morris/C-A........25 25 25

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Abby Olson 1, Molly Reeves 1, Sarah Sulflow 1, Ashley McKee 1 ... Set assists: Kamren Saue 12, Sulflow 10 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 9, Reeves 4, Kami Ochsendorf 3, Jessica Tastad 4, McKee 3 ... Blocking (aces): Reeves 1, Tastad 2, McKee 4, Kaylee Glomstad 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Olivia Hagen 5, Reeves 9, Olson 6

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 2, Ashley Solvie 2, Koral Tolifson 1, Riley Decker 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 26 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 11, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 10, Ashley Solvie 6, Jenna Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Blocking (aces): Karly Fehr 3, Howden 2, A. Solvie 1, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 6, Karly Fehr 7, Decker 9