Tiger football wins 6AAA title, punch ticket to state

But Zosel got plenty of help in the Tigers’ 36-16 win over Albany in the Section 6AAA championship game on Friday, Nov. 4 at St. Cloud State University.

Quarterback Toby Sayles attempted just three passes, but he completed them all, two of which went for touchdowns to Camden Arndt.

Sayles also ran 43 and eight yards for TDs and Chase Metzger returned a kickoff 82 yards for a fourth-quarter score.

“What they did is what we do when we have been a successful football team,” Albany head coach Mike Kleinschmidt told the St. Cloud Times. “They move the chains. They move the chains. They move the chains … (They were) methodical, then pop a big one. Methodical, then pop a big one.”

Morris/C-A, now 10-1, open the Class AAA quarterfinals against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in Alexandria. D-G-F advanced with a 31-20 win over Pequot Lakes in the Section 3AAA final Friday night in Fargo.

Against Albany, Arndt and Sayles connected on a 10-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and the pair hooked up again on a 16-yard pass play for a 16-0 lead. See Arndt's 16-yard score here.

Sayles ran for his two scores in the third quarter and the Tigers led 30-0.

Albany’s Alex Wolf scored on 6 and 4 yard runs, but Metzger followed the last score with his kick return. Watch the Tiger defense stop Albany in the red zone as time expires in the first half.

Zosel did run 22 times for 147 yards and scored a two-point conversion after one of Sayles’ TDs. Sayles picked up 75 yards on 13 carries and Metzger caught Sayles’ other completion for 13 yards on a third-down play, keeping a drive alive.

Section 6AAA Final

Morris/C-A 36, Albany 16

Albany (7-4).................0 0 8 8 — 16

Morris/CA (10-1).................8 8 14 6 — 36

M – Camden Arndt 10 pass from Toby Sayles (Chase Metzger pass from Dylan Gillespie)

M – Arndt 16 pass from Sayles (Jared Rohloff pass from Sayles)

M – Sayles 43 run (pass failed)

M – Sayles 8 run (Jacob Zosel run)

A – Alex Wolf 6 run (Wolf run)

A – Wolf 4 run (Wolf run)

M – Metzger 82 kickoff return (kick failed)

Albany

Rushing: Alex Wolf 20-105, Ethan Hylla 11-63, Devin Wenning 5-29, Carter Huberty 7-29. Total: 50-247 … Passing: Hylla 4-8-37-0 ... Receiving: Johny Goehring 1-20

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 22-147, Toby Sayles 13-75, Ryan Dietz 10-33, Connor Koebernick 2-6. Total: 47-261 … Passing: Sayles 3-3--39-0 ... Receiving: Camden Arndt 2-26, Chase Metzger 1-13