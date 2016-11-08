RELATED: Morris/C-A closes out Litchfield, prep volleyball, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers, now 25-3, defeated JCC 25-17, 7-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Class AA state tournament opens Nov. 10 at Xcel Energy Center. Morris/C-A, the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field, plays No. 4 seed Concordia Academy, of Roseville at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigers won the 3AA championship last season and went 1-2 in the state tournament, placing sixth.

"I think there was a little more pressure on us this year," MCA head coach Kristi Fehr said of the Tigers' path through the section tournament. "I don't think we were expected to win last year. But when the girls walked in the gym, they were comfortable and ready to play."

The second set against JCC might serve as an example of the Tigers' confidence.

After winning the first set, MCA struggled to get into a flow and lost badly. In a sport in which momentum can fluctuate wildly, the Tigers righted themselves and closed out the match with wins in the next two sets.

"We had a lot of shanked passes and hitting errors," Fehr said. "It was just a bad set. Then we started passing better and getting the ball up to (setter Karly Fehr). That gave us extra options and more offensive weapons, and we just settled down. We were just off in the second set."

In just four sets, the Tigers had three players reach double-digits in kills. Brooke Gillespie led the team with 15, Ashley Solvie had 14 and Jenna Howden had 11. Nicole Solvie was close with seven.

Karly Fehr had 40 set assists and the Tigers had seven solo blocks.

"The great thing is, we have four or five hitters we can rely on," Kristi Fehr said. "It's always somebody different stepping up. Once we settled down and got into our groove, everybody did a good job."

Section 3AA Championship

Morris/C-A 3, JCC 1

Jackson CC............................ 17 25 23 19

Morris/C-A.............................. 25 7 25 25

Jackson County Central

Stats not provided

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Brooke Gillespie 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 40 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 15, Karly Fehr 2, Jenna Howden 11, Ashley Solvie 14, Jenna Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 7, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Howden 1, A. Solvie 2, Larsen 2, N. Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 8, Karly Fehr 15, Riley Decker 20, Tolifson 5, Cassidy Fehr 7