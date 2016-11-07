Carringtons run well at state

RELATED: Carringtons fly to state, Tigers three-peat as WCC champions, prep cross country

After a sixth place finish at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, Maddie ran a 20:25, which was good for 59th overall at the state meet. If the freshman ran her Section 6A time of 19:53.6, she would have placed in the top 30 overall.

Meredith took eighth at the Section 6A meet to qualify for state with a time of 19:55. On Saturday, the seventh grader ran a 21:09.1, which was good for 116th overall. If she ran her section time at the state meet, Meredith would have placed just outside the top 30.

Fairmont won the the girls race as a team, while Perham took second. For the boys, Mora and Perham were the top two team winners.