RELATED: Morris/C-A secures back-to-back 3AA title, prep volleyball, Morris/C-A athletics

All four sets were decided by two points in the battle between the fourth-seeded Beacons and the fifth-seeded Tigers.

It's the same result as last year's opening match of the state tournament but Tiger setter Karly Fehr said this match proved how the team is different this season.

"It's an honor for us to be here," said Fehr, the newly-announced All-State honoree. "We knew we had to take in every moment but after the first couple of points it was like any other match. This year we had more expectations and we played really well."

Morris/C-A maintained control throughout the first set, with the biggest lead being 15-10. The Beacons tied the first set at 22 but the Tigers were able to finish strong with a 25-23 victory.

The teams traded points in the second set before Concordia took a 10-6 lead. The Beacons held the lead until Morris/CA took the lead at 24-23. Like the Tigers did in the first set, though, the Beacons retook the lead and won the set 27-25.

The story was the same in the third set, starting with an 8-8 tie before Concordia brought it to 17-11. The Tigers tied it at 21 this time but Concordia wouldn't allow Morris/CA to complete the comeback, winning the third set 25-23.

Though her team was down 2-1, Morris/CA head coach Kristi Fehr said she was happy with her team's perseverance.

"We dug holes in sets two and three," Fehr said. "But I was really happy with how our team responded each time. They showed plenty of confidence and kept their composure."

The Tigers responded to their situation with an 8-4 run to start the fourth set, extending it to 13-8 before Concordia got back in it. Once again the teams traded points, starting at a 15-all tie before Concordia wrapped it up with a 30-28 victory.

Morris/C-A's top hitter for the night, Jenna Howden, agreed that the match felt like any other despite the pressure.

"When you're on the court we just focus on what we're doing," said Howden, who led her team with 23 kills. "Timeouts and breaks between sets were when we realized where we were. We did a good job of moving the ball around and keeping them on their heels.

Sophomore setter Riley Decker was a big reason the match was kept so close as she was on the receiving end of many Beacon hits. She said after the game that she was proud of her team's passion from start to finish.

"Being at the state tournament you just have that special fire," said Decker who finished the night with a game-high 45 digs. "Every time you hit the ball—for a dig, a kill, a pass—your adrenaline goes up."

She was often on the receiving end of a shot from Erin Fallert who led the match with 30 kills. The star of the match, though, was her setter Brooke Weichbrodt who recorded 60 set assists which is tied for the fourth-most set assists in Minnesota State High School League history.

"They played really well," Kristi Fehr said. "Neither team made very many mistakes, the ball just landed on our side a bit too much near the end of sets."

The Tigers take on Academy of Holy Angels Friday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

Concordia Academy 3, Morris/C-A 1

Morris/C-A (25-4)............................ 25 25 23 28

Concordia (25-7).............................. 23 27 25 30

Morris/C-A

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Brooke Gillespie 1, Ashley Solvie 1, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 46, Cassidy Fehr 1, Nicole Solvie 1, Gillespie 1, Ashley Solvie 1, Tolifson 2, Riley Decker 2, Jenna Larsen 3 ... Hitting (kills): Karly Fehr 2, Jenna Howden 23, Nicole Solvie 7, Gillespie 18, Ashley Solvie 7, Jenna Larsen 9 ... Blocking (aces): Nicole Solvie 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Riley Decker 45, Larsen 11, GIllespie 21, Cassidy Fehr 7, Karly Fehr 17

Concordia

Serving (aces): Taylor Brunn 1, Sarah McTaggart 1, Rachel TerHaar 1 ... Set assists: Brooke Weichbrodt 60, Kira Fallert 1, Erin Fallert 1, TerHaar 1 ... Hitting (kills): Weichbrodt 3, Kira Fallert 10, McTaggart 7, Anika Neuman 11, Erin Fallert 30, Sally Paul 5 ... Blocking (aces): Kira Fallert 1, McTaggart 1, Neuman 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Weichbrodt 5, Brunn 13, Fallert 17, McTaggart 6, Erin Fallert 25, TerHaar 37