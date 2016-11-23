Tiger cross country sees success in 2016

RELATED: Carringtons run well at state, prep cross country, Morris/C-A athletics

“One of my favorite sayings over the past few years has been that getting to state is easy sometimes, getting back is next to impossible,” Henrich said.

He was right. The Tiger girls didn’t make it to state as a team in 2016. However, two sisters did. Maddie Carrington made her third straight appearance at the Class A State Meet. The freshman was accompanied by her younger sister and seventh grader Meredith Carrington.

Along with individual success, the Tigers did have success as team as well. The girls won the West Central Conference for the third straight year. The boys took third for the second straight year behind a tough Montevideo team.

Five Tigers earned all-conference honors. They included Maddie and Meredith Carrington, Malory Anderson, Noah Stewart, and Solomon Johnson.

Another team highlight is that both Morris/C-A teams finished first at the Ortonville Invitational back on Sept. 26. Maddie Carrington and Johnson paved the way for the Tigers, taking first in their respective races. Both the girls and boys teams placed three in the top five at that meet.

The Tigers graduate three seniors from the girls team and five from the boys squad. The girls graduate veterans Correy Hickman, Midori Soderberg, and Savannah Aanerud, while the boys’ program says goodbye to Tony Bruns, Christian Thielke, Dylan DeToy, Jake Anderson, and Taylor Carrington.

The top returners in 2017 include the Carrington sisters, Anderson, and Madelyn Siegel for the girls. For the boys, Stewart, Johnson, Tate Nelson, and Tyler Reimers all showed consistency in 2016.