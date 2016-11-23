Tigers look forward to seeing who steps up in 2017

RELATED: Tiger tennis closes out postseason, prep girls tennis, Morris/C-A athletics

The Tigers downed YME 4-3 back on Aug. 22 and again on Sept. 1. At the Marshall triangular on Sept. 17, the Tigers defeated the Marshall Tigers 6-1. Their last win came on Sept. 19 when they swept MACCRAY 7-0 on the road.

“Our wins and losses were not great,” head coach Bennett Lerud admitted, “But from start to finish, I think we improved as much if not more than anyone. We showed the ability to compete with any teams later in the year.”

It was the first season under coach Lerud, who is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Balancing school and coaching had it’s difficulties, Lerud admitted, but all in all it went pretty smooth.

The Tigers will graduate six seniors with the Class of 2017: Katie Cannon, Annie Brandt, Kaitlyn Asmus, Brittany Randt, Morgan Rohloff, and Rachel Michaelson.

“We had a great group of seniors this year, they did a great job despite all the transitions they’ve had within the program,” Lerud said of the Tiger tennis team being combined with Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in 2014, then WCA in 2015, plus having three different tennis coaches during their prep careers.

“They were all great leaders and all helped the younger girls develop as the season went on,” Lerud said. “Losing six girls from our line up will not be easy, but our seniors have helped some of the girls grow this year and be ready to play more prominent roles next season.”

Cannon was the lone all-conference recipient this 2016. Though she took sixth at the West Central Conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1, her play throughout the season earned her the honors. Cannon also took fourth in the Section 6A Individual Tournament, which was two spots from state.

Sophomore Lea Asmus earned honorable mention honors at the conference tournament. She also took sixth at the conference tournament, but due to her play during the regular season, earned the honorable mention award.

“Lea will likely be our top singles spot next season. She had a stellar sophomore year and will look to build on that this summer and be ready for the role next season,” Lerud said.

Other key returners next season include Ryanne Long, Hannah Wutzke, and Lilly Swanson.

“It will be a solid core to build around,” Lerud said. “They are all still young. We will not be rostering a single senior next year, which will be tough, but with our depth in the younger grades, there will be girls who step up.”

Lerud has an offseason plan in the works. It includes camps and practices.

“This offseason we will be sending some girls to camps as well as having some practice of our own over the summer,” Lerud said. “With being so young, it will be important that we come into next season with a strong summer under our belt. Over half of our varsity roster next year will have not played a varsity match before, so it will be important to work hard in the offseason. There is not a shortage of girls as we have very strong numbers in grades 7-10, it will just be a matter of who is willing and able to step up and compete on varsity. One thing that will be nice [in 2017] is to have everyone basically two years in a row since we will not graduate anyone [with the Class of 2018].