Morris/C-A heads into 2016-17 with two big goals in mind

At the end of the season in 2016, the Tigers held a .500 record at 13-13 and graduated two seniors with the Class of 2016. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta saw a lot of improvement as the year went on during the 2015-2016, and according to senior Ashley Solvie, that is what it’s all about coming into this year as well.

“[This year] I just want to see improvement, as a team and personally,” said Solvie, who led the team in both scoring and rebounds last season with 310 points and 171 boards.

Solvie is one of two all-conference players returning to the squad this year. The other is senior captain Correy Hickman. Hickman had over 100 points (293), rebounds (125), assists (138), and steals (110) last season.

Last year was the year of the always changing varsity roster, things kind of started out the same in the first week of practice this year, head coach Dale Henrich said. The Tigers currently have 12 varsity players on their MSHSL roster.

“We had a bunch of girls in the middle program not come out this year, so in turn we had to move some kids from varsity to JV, move some up to JV from C squad, and in return moved two eighth graders up to ninth grade,” said Henrich, who enters his seventh season as head coach of the program. “It’s one of those things where you hate moving kids around all the time, but it’s either that or you lose a team, which kids lose the opportunity to play basketball and gain some experience.”

According to the MSHSL Bylaws, players are allowed to play in three halves on any given game day. This year, with the low numbers, the Tigers plan to use that to their advantage.

“We’ll have a lot of girls playing both ways this year, a half of JV and full varsity or two JV and half varsity,” senior Nicole Solvie said. “We’ll get a lot of playing time in.”

“The thing I really like about [the three halves] is that there is a lot of good carryover,” Henrich added. “These kids are playing together on B squad, so the following year, it’s not like they have to get used to playing with new kids again because they played together on B squad. There’s good continuity of who they’re playing with season-to-season.”

Two things Henrich stresses every day on the court: Communication and trust. Both will be important factors in the success of this 2016-2017 team.

“Communication is going to be huge [key] this year, and something we talk about last year is trust. Trust in me as your coach, trust in your teammates to have your back, and trust in yourself. The physical things you can fix, the boxing out, the rebounding, the working on shooting. It’s the mental aspect in trusting each other and communicating that’s huge for us right now.”

With a solid core returning and talent coming up, coach Henrich looks forward to what he hopes to be an over .500 season this year.

“You go into the season and you want to win every game, but realistically that’s not going to happen. I would like to start out the first week 3-0 because it just takes the pressure off. If you walk out of the first week 0-3, not only do the kids start questioning me as a coach, but they start questioning each other and themselves and that’s the biggest battle,” Henrich said. “You want them to believe in themselves, but you don’t want them to be arrogant about it. Confident, not cocky.”

“I think if we’re improving and having fun, it’ll be a good season,” A. Solvie concluded.

The Tigers open up the 2016-2017 season on the road at Ortonville on Tuesday, Nov. 29 before traveling to Benson for the Case IH holiday tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.